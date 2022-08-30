Forest Service to reseed McBride Fire burn scar

The U.S. Forest Service will use helicopters to reseed more than 300 acres burned by the McBride Fire.

The mid-April blaze grew to more than 6,000 acres in Ruidoso, destroying 200 homes and killing two people.

Aerial seeding will occur on Thursday and Friday, according to a Lincoln National Forest news release.

Crews will drop up to 16,000 pounds of seed mix to reduce erosion and runoff in the burn scar.

The seed mix includes barley, western wheatgrass and grama grass.

A Forest Service analysis found that about 3,900 acres of the McBride Fire burned at low severity.

About 1,300 acres had moderate soil burn severity, and only about 20 acres were found to have high soil burn severity.

Most of the fire burned on forest land.

The seeding project will focus on the most severely burned acreage.

The Forest Service has also done aerial seeding in the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak burn scar in northern New Mexico.