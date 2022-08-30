Man killed in Santa Fe motorcycle crash

Santa Fe police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday at Cerrillos Road and Saint Michaels.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle and determined the motorcycle operator, 21-year-old John Pedroni, was deceased due to injuries he sustained in the collision, according to a news release.

“Initial information is the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the collision,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Officer Patrick Pinson at (505) 955-5694.