The semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships are Wednesday night at the APS Soccer Complex.

Cleveland is the only school to have advanced both its boys and girls to the semis. The boys face Volcano Vista at 7:15 p.m., the girls play La Cueva at 7 p.m.

The other boys semi pits Atrisco Heritage against Albuquerque High at 7 p.m., and the other girls semi features Rio Rancho versus Cibola at 7;15 p.m.

The championship games are Friday night at the APS Complex.