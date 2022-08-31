Ex-Lobo charged in January robbery had left team in 2021

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Marquae Kirkendoll, a former University of New Mexico defensive back, was no longer on the Lobos squad when, according to a criminal charge, he was involved in a Jan. 18 robbery in northeast Albuquerque, UNM coach Danny Gonzales said.

Kirkendoll, who transferred to Eastern Kentucky in January, left UNM’s team during the 2021 season in good standing, Gonzales said. The 6-foot, 184-pound Kirkendoll played in nine of the 10 first games last year but wasn’t with the team against Boise State and Utah State to close the season.

“I’m sure he wanted to play and he transferred to a place where he thought he could play,” Gonzales said.

Kirkendoll was charged last week with robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico and is no longer enrolled at EKU.

“I knew nothing about this,” said Gonzales, the Lobos’ third-year coach whose team opens the season at home against Maine on Saturday. “He’s not in our program. It didn’t happen while he was in our program, so I don’t know.”

According to documents filed in federal court last week, the 21-year-old Kirkendoll was also charged with stealing a key from the carrier used to open mail bags and lock boxes, as well

as brandishing a gun, aiding and abetting, and conspiracy.

Gonzales said he learned of the robbery charge from ESPN.

Also charged in the robbery was another former UNM player, Rayshawn Boyce, 26, who was arrested in February. Boyce was suspended in 2018 by then-coach Bob Davie after an arrest on numerous charges that included battery and negligent use of a deadly weapon, stemming from an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and a Lobo football teammate.

Boyce now faces an additional charge of knowingly possessing a firearm after being convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, the documents state.

Eastern Kentucky football spokesman Rixon Lane said Kirkendoll was suspended Aug. 24, according to the Associated Press.

“I don’t know the other one (Boyce); I didn’t know him by name,” Gonzales said. “Marquae wasn’t with our program.”

The 6-foot, 184-pound Kirkendoll, a Chicago native, played in 16 games for New Mexico over two seasons. He was part of the final recruiting class before Davie was fired at the end of the 2019 season.