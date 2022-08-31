Lobo football notes: RB Jones benched for season opener

Earlier this month, University of New Mexico redshirt sophomore running back Nate Jones set some lofty goals, especially considering the Lobos finished 130th in the Football Bowl Subdivision for total offense, last in the nation, averaging 234.9 yards per game.

Jones wants to run for 15 touchdowns and at least 1,000 yards this season. That will become more challenging after coach Danny Gonzales said during his press conference on Tuesday that Jones will not suit up for the Lobos’ season opener against Maine at University Stadium on Saturday.

Call it a coach’s decision, yet Gonzales would not provide any specifics.

“Nate Jones still owes me,” Gonzales said after being asked what the dynamic runner’s role would be against the Black Bears, who play in the Football Championship Subdivision and finished 6-5 last year. “So, Nate Jones will play against Boise.”

The Lobos face Boise State on Sept. 9, a Friday home game.

After being asked why Jones will not suit up against Maine, Gonzales responded, “Because I don’t want him to.”

Jones, who was second on the team in rushing in 2020 with 232 yards as a freshman out of St. John Bosco High School (Bellflower, Calif.), fell out of Gonzales’ favor before the 2021 spring when the coach said the player was not meeting expectations, again not providing specifics.

Jones later went into the transfer portal but returned to the team in August of 2021. Gonzales put Jones on the scout team and challenged him to work his way back up the depth chart. By the end of the 2021 season, Gonzales was praising Jones, saying that he had met expectations and often showed to be the team’s best running back during practices.

Sherod White, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior transfer who played two seasons at Mt. San Jacinto College in California, is expected to start against Maine. He scored 20 touchdowns (five on receptions), ran for 1,001 yards on 138 carries (7.3 yards per rush) and was named a junior college All-American last season. He had been recruited by former UNM coach Bob Davie’s staff before graduating from Heritage High School in Menifee, California, in 2019.

Christian Washington, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound freshman from Helix High in San Diego, will also get some carries after providing some highlights during preseason camp. Washington rushed for 60 career high school touchdowns and ran for 2,241 yards in his senior season at Helix, where Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush also starred. Washington also had offers from Arizona and Oregon State.

Jaden Hullaby, a 6-2, 240-pound sophomore transfer from Texas, is listed as the team’s third running back on the depth chart that was issued to the media on Tuesday. Hullaby is also expected to play tight end.

TICKET SALES UPDATE: UNM has sold roughly 10,000 tickets for its home opener, Gonzales said and UNM deputy athletic director Dave Williams confirmed.

Before the Lobos’ season opener last year, which was moved up to the Thursday before Labor Day weekend, they had about 12,000 tickets sold. UNM tried during the offseason to move the Maine game to Thursday also, but Maine did not agree.

UNM is paying Maine $350,000 to play against the Lobos, according to their game contract. Gonzales believes the Lobos will sell 15,000 tickets before Saturday and is hoping UNM can get to 20,000 in attendance.

Last year, UNM sold 6,700 season tickets and had 6,400 renewals this season, Gonzales said.

—