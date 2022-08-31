Journal Poll: One third of New Mexicans worse off financially after pandemic

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

More than a third of New Mexicans are now worse off financially than before the pandemic, while 12% say they are better off, according to the latest Journal Poll.

Nearly half say they’re “about the same.”

Republican voters, men and those under 34 say they are worse off in larger numbers than their counterparts.

Overall, 38% of people say they are worse off, according to the poll conducted by Albuquerque-based Research & Polling Inc.

The numbers come as the country battles inflation and still finds itself recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of those who said they are worse off climbed more than 20 percentage points and those who said they are “about the same” decreased by about 18 percentage points from a similar Journal Poll of Albuquerque voters last October.

“We are part of a world economy for better or worse,” said Brian Sanderoff, president of Research & Polling Inc. “Things that happen in Ukraine and in China impact the finances of people in New Mexico, especially related to inflation.”

A party difference?

Most Democrats responded they are “about the same” financially, with 55% of them responding in that manner. Thirty-nine percent of Republicans, in comparison, responded that their financial situation is “about the same,” according to the poll.

Forty-nine percent of Republicans say they are “worse off” compared to 30% of Democrats.

Sanderoff said the numbers largely fall in line with the political outlook of both parties locally. He said many Republican lawmakers criticized Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s policies and response to the COVID pandemic – and that their constituents followed suit.

“Republicans are more likely to agree or buy into the narrative that they’re worse off now than before COVID,” Sanderoff said. “Democrats are more likely to compliment the governor for her public policy orders.”

Looking at age, gender

About 42% of men responded that they were “worse off” compared to 34% of women, according to the polling data. And 44% of men say they are “about the same” compared to 52% of women.

Nearly half (47%) of 18- to 34-year-olds say they are “worse off,” compared to 32% of 35- to 49-year-olds. Forty percent aged 50 to 64 say they are worse off, while 36% of those 65 and older say they are.

Eighteen percent of college graduates and those with graduate degrees responded that they are “better off” compared to only 5% with a high school diploma or less, the polling shows.

Those with a two-year degree or at least some college experience – 10% of them – say they are “better off.”

Fifty-seven percent of those 65 and older responded they are “about the same,” according to the polling numbers, compared to 39% of those between 18 and 34 years of age.

“Seniors are more likely to live off of a fixed income or have a disciplined budget so I’m not surprised that they say their finances are the same,” Sanderoff said. “They are very much treading water.”

Methodology

The Journal Poll is based on a scientific, statewide sample of 518 voters who cast ballots in the 2018 and/or 2020 general election and who said they are likely to vote in the upcoming election.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. The voter sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points. The margin of error grows for subsamples.

All interviews were conducted by live, professional interviewers, with multiple callbacks to households that did not initially answer the phone.

Both cellphone numbers (79%) and landlines (21%) of proven general election voters were used.