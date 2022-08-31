 Former House chief clerk Stephen Arias dies at 77 - Albuquerque Journal

Former House chief clerk Stephen Arias dies at 77

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Former New Mexico House Chief Clerk Stephen Arias wipes away tears as then-House Speaker Ben Lujan informs the chamber about his Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis in this 2012 file photo. Arias, who served as chief clerk of the House for more than 30 years, died Sunday at age 77. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Former longtime New Mexico House chief clerk Stephen Arias died recently after the sudden onset of serious health issues.

Arias, 77, who served as House chief clerk for 31 years, passed away Sunday at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, according to a Santa Fe funeral home.

He was one of the nation’s longest-serving chief clerks when he stepped down from the job in 2014 after Republicans won control of the 70-member chamber.

“I’m just so appreciative of the career I’ve had,” Arias said in an interview at the time. “What a ride for me.”

Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, who is currently the longest-serving House member, described Arias as a gentleman, and said he was a stickler for maintaining decorum in the House and making sure the chamber’s rules were enforced.

“He absolutely treasured and honored all of the traditions, and made sure everything was done correctly,” said Chasey, who added Arias was also known for his sense of humor and colorful collection of neck ties.

House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, described Arias on Tuesday as a friend and mentor who occasionally showed up at the Capitol in recent years to watch legislative proceedings from a public gallery.

“He really was an incredible mentor,” Egolf told the Journal. “He cared about the state and its people.”

Both the House and Senate Republican caucuses released statements expressing their condolences to Arias’ family and friends, while state GOP chairman Steve Pearce, a former House member, described Arias as “considerate, friendly and professional.”

In a statement of her own, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called Arias a devoted and dedicated public servant.

“We will never forget his great integrity and his lifelong devotion to the people of New Mexico,” Lujan Grisham said. “We all owe him a huge debt of gratitude for his service.”

Funeral services for Arias had not yet been finalized as of Tuesday. A memorial service is also expected to be held in the Roundhouse in the coming weeks.

