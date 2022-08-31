 US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

By Lauran Neergaard / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.

The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge.

“You’ll see me at the front of the line,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press shortly before his agency cleared the new doses.

Until now, COVID-19 vaccines have targeted the original coronavirus strain, even as wildly different mutants emerged. The new U.S. boosters are combination, or “bivalent,” shots. They contain half that original vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron versions, called BA.4 and BA.5, that are considered the most contagious yet.

The combination aims to increase cross-protection against multiple variants.

“It really provides the broadest opportunity for protection,” Pfizer vaccine chief Annaliesa Anderson told the AP.

The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations, using the original vaccines. Doses made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are for anyone 12 and older while Moderna’s updated shots are for adults — if it has been at least two months since their last primary vaccination or their latest booster. They’re not to be used for initial vaccinations.

There’s one more step before a fall booster campaign begins: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend who should get the additional shot. An influential CDC advisory panel will debate the evidence Thursday — including whether people at high risk from COVID-19 should go first.

“As we head into fall and begin to spend more time indoors, we strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to consider receiving a booster dose with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement.

The U.S. has purchased more than 170 million doses from the two companies. Pfizer said it could ship up to 15 million of those doses by the end of next week.

The big question is whether people weary of vaccinations will roll up their sleeves again. Just half of vaccinated Americans got the first recommended booster dose, and only a third of those 50 and older who were urged to get a second booster did so.

It’s time for U.S. authorities to better explain that the public should expect an updated COVID-19 vaccination every so often, just like getting a fall flu shot or a tetanus booster after stepping on a rusty nail, said University of Pennsylvania immunologist E. John Wherry.

“We need to rebrand it in a societally normal-looking way,” rather than a panicked response to new mutants, Wherry said. “Give a clear, forward-looking set of expectations.”

Here’s the rub: The original vaccines still offer strong protection against severe disease and death from COVID-19 for most generally healthy people, especially if they got that important first booster dose. It’s not clear just how much more benefit an updated booster will bring — beyond a temporary jump in antibodies capable of fending off an omicron infection.

One reason: The FDA cleared the modifications ahead of studies in people, a step toward eventually handling COVID-19 vaccine updates more like yearly flu shots.

First, FDA checked human studies of earlier Pfizer and Moderna attempts to update their vaccines — shots matching the omicron strain that struck last winter. That recipe change was safe, and substantially boosted antibodies targeting the earlier variant — better than another dose of the original vaccine — while adding a little protection against today’s genetically distinct BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions.

But FDA ordered the companies to brew even more up-to-date doses that target those newest omicron mutants instead, sparking a race to roll out shots in less than three months. Rather than waiting a few more months for additional human studies of that recipe tweak, Marks said animal tests showed the latest update spurs “a very good immune response.”

The hope, he said, is that a vaccine matched to currently spreading variants might do a better job fighting infection, not just serious illness, at least for a while.

What’s next? Even as modified shots roll out, Moderna and Pfizer are conducting human studies to help assess their value, including how they hold up if a new mutant comes along.

And for children, Pfizer plans to ask FDA to allow updated boosters for 5- to 11-year-olds in early October.

It’s the first U.S. update to the COVID-19 vaccine recipe, an important but expected next step — like how flu vaccines get updated every year.

And the U.S. isn’t alone. Britain recently decided to offer adults over 50 a different booster option from Moderna, a combo shot targeting that initial BA.1 omicron strain. European regulators are considering whether to authorize one or both of the updated formulas.

___

AP Health Writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Home » Business » Health & Safety » US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Health & Safety
The updated boosters are only for ... The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations
2
'Forever chemicals' pose urgent concern
ABQnews Seeker
Contamination suspected at numerous New Mexico ... Contamination suspected at numerous New Mexico sites
3
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Health & Safety
COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing ... COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna's technology in order to make ...
4
EPA to designate 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
Health & Safety
The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday ... The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday to designate two 'forever chemicals' used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foams as hazardous substances, a step that ...
5
Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry
Health & Safety
Michelle Krause still grapples with the ... Michelle Krause still grapples with the challenge of acknowledging she's a massage therapist when she first meets someone, dreading their reaction or misguided comments ...
6
Safe Sweat™ Officially Opens First Location
Health & Safety
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- ... VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Safe Sweat, a first-of-its-kind hybrid fitness concept combining the privacy of an at-home workout with the equipment and ...
7
U. Michigan study to help those with autism improve ...
Health & Safety
University of Michigan researchers are studying ... University of Michigan researchers are studying how well people with autism spectrum disorder can detect road hazards, and plan to assist the young motorists ...
8
EU regulator OKs plan to increase monkeypox vaccine supplies
Health & Safety
A smaller dose of the monkeypox ... A smaller dose of the monkeypox vaccine appears to still be effective and can be used to stretch the current supply by five times, ...
9
Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care ...
Health & Safety
Millions of people in the United ... Millions of people in the United States will be spared from big increases in health care costs next year after President Joe Biden signed ...