 It’s a girl! ABQ BioPark announces gender, name of new baby gorilla - Albuquerque Journal

It’s a girl! ABQ BioPark announces gender, name of new baby gorilla

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Western lowland gorilla, Samantha, cuddles her new baby, born on Aug. 10. On Wednesday the BioPark confirmed the baby was a female and given the name Mashika. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

It’s a girl! But don’t expect her to be swaddled in pink.

The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo on Aug. 10 is now known, and so is her name — Mashika — which according to zoo officials means “born during the rainy season.” It’s a fitting name given that her birth came during New Mexico’s monsoon season.

The birth represents the first time in nearly 20 years a baby western lowland gorilla has been born at the zoo. Because Mashika’s mother, Samantha, kept the baby pretty close, her gender was not immediately known.

Samantha, 15, was born at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, and came to the BioPark Zoo in April 2019. Father, Kojo, 20, was born at the Smithsonian National Zoological Park in Washington, D.C., and came to the BioPark in April 2021. The pairing of the gorillas was part of a species survival plan recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The birth brings the number of western lowland gorillas at the zoo to eight — four males and four females.

Western lowland gorillas are native to a number of countries in central, western and equatorial Africa. They are classified as critically endangered in the wild, according to the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International and the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their average lifespan is 30 to 40 years in the wild and well into their 50s under human care.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » It’s a girl! ABQ BioPark announces gender, name of new baby gorilla

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Suspect arrested in robbery, fatal shooting of pizzeria owner
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives have arrested a man ... Homicide detectives have arrested a man they say shot the owner of a Southeast Albuquerque pizzeria during a robbery Tuesday night. Sylvan Alcachupas, 27, ...
2
US clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
Health & Safety
The updated boosters are only for ... The updated boosters are only for people who have already had their primary vaccinations
3
Journal Poll: Inflation now main concern of NM families
ABQnews Seeker
Two years ago, COVID-19 was by ... Two years ago, COVID-19 was by far top of the list
4
Journal Poll: One third of New Mexicans worse off ...
ABQnews Seeker
The younger generation is experiencing a ... The younger generation is experiencing a greater impact
5
ABQ has a key role in the push to ...
2022 election
Competitive races are expected on the ... Competitive races are expected on the West Side and in the NE Heights
6
Pretrial detention plans cast a 'wide net'
ABQnews Seeker
Study finds 20 would be needlessly ... Study finds 20 would be needlessly detained for each violent felony arrest
7
Legislator involved in crash near Old Town
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Candelaria thinks he may have ... Sen. Candelaria thinks he may have had an 'unforeseen medical episode'
8
Fabian Gonzales’ brother charged in South Valley homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Fabian Gonzales' older brother joins him ... Fabian Gonzales' older brother joins him in the MDC after a fatal shooting
9
Former House chief clerk Stephen Arias dies at 77
ABQnews Seeker
Former longtime New Mexico House chief ... Former longtime New Mexico House chief clerk Stephen Arias died recently after the sudden onset of serious health issues. Arias, 77, who served as ...
10
Gateway Center opponents say appeal process not followed
ABQnews Seeker
Neighborhood associations claim 'bad faith on ... Neighborhood associations claim 'bad faith on the city's part'