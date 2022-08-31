Briefcase: Cancer center hires new sleep institute medical director

Dr. Lee K. Brown has been hired as the medical director of the New Mexico Cancer Center’s new sleep disorders center, the Sleep Institute of New Mexico.

Brown earned his medical degree from Mount Sinai School of Medicine at City University of New York, after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He completed a residency and internship in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. He also completed fellowship training in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach. He is a lifetime diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and pulmonary medicine and the American Board of Sleep Medicine. He has more than 40 years of experience practicing sleep medicine and is an emeritus professor of internal medicine.

Brown sees patients at 4901 Lang NE.