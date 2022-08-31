Briefcase: PRC names utility division director

Ed Rilkoff has been hired as the new utility division director at the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.

Rilkoff will be responsible for the supervision and management of all operations and staff assigned to the division, which supports NMPRC in the regulation of electric, natural gas and renewable energy resources, telecommunications and water and wastewater systems.

He has more than 20 years of experience working in the energy industry, including for both the public and private sectors in the U.S. and Canada. Rilkoff has held roles in a provincial energy department, an electric utility, an independent power producer, a solar company and consulting. Rilkoff most recently served as director of business development for a Boston-based solar company. Prior to that, he performed research with a Baltimore consulting firm into blockchain technologies in the energy and environment sector, including impacts on carbon markets. He was vice president of an independent power producer that developed three utility-scale merchant gas-fired projects. Before that, Rilkoff was hired by an electric utility in the Northeast U.S. to develop and execute strategies to increase natural gas use to displace coal-fired generation. He started his career as an economist with the Alberta Department of Energy.

Rilkoff holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both from the University of Alberta, and an master’s degree from Northeastern University in Boston.