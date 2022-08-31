Briefcase: City of Albuquerque hires new transit department staffer

Leslie Keener has joined the City of Albuquerque Transit Department.

She has with over 20 years of experience in railroad operations. After earning her bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and master’s degree from the University of Phoenix, Keener began her professional career with BNSF Railway. She served as roadmaster in El Paso, manager maintenance planning for the Texas/Gulf divisions, manager roadway planning for the Southwest Division, director of administration for the Southwest Division, director of engineering support, and as terminal manager in Belen, Keener is originally from Indiana.