Briefcase: City of Albuquerque hires new economic developer

Savannah Hoover has been hired as a senior economic developer in the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department.

Prior to working with the city, Hoover worked as an attorney serving local small businesses and entrepreneurs at a private law firm in Albuquerque. She has worked with tech startups, cannabis professionals, sports teams and creatives to protect their businesses, particularly their intellectual property rights. She holds her license to practice law in the states of New Mexico and Texas. Hoover graduated from the University of New Mexico with her Juris Doctor and master’s degree and holds an interdisciplinary studies degree in outdoor adventure leadership and journalism. Prior to graduate school, Hoover ran her own marketing business serving real estate professionals, nonprofits and creative entrepreneurs.