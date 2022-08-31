Briefcase: NMSU hires chief audit officer

Kenneth L. Glascock has been named chief audit officer at New Mexico State University.

Glascock comes to NMSU from USAA in Plano, where he served as director of audit issue validation. As NMSU’s chief audit officer, he will be responsible for all administrative and leadership functions for the Audit Services office, which oversees the university system’s audit, fraud, risk management, accountability and transparency related initiatives, including the Office of Institutional Equity and the Ethics Point programs. Prior to his role at USAA, Glascock was director of validation management and risk control self-assessment advisory at Santander Consumer USA, a consumer finance company. He has also served in compliance and audit leadership roles at BKD CPAs and Advisors (Forvis), NexBank SSB, Beal Bank USA, First Western Financial, RSM U.S. LLP and others.

Glascock holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Colorado, a master’s degree from University of Texas and a Juris Doctor from University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, with an emphasis in commercial, tax, banking, employment and labor law. During his career, he has earned numerous audit and compliance certifications, including Certified Public Accountant in Colorado and Certified Internal Auditor from the Institute of Internal Auditors.