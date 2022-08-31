 Briefcase: City of Albuquerque names new department deputy director - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: City of Albuquerque names new department deputy director

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Monica Mitchell

Monica Mitchell has been promoted to deputy director in the City of Albuquerque’s Economic Development Department.

Mitchell has more than 15 years of experience in marketing and financial services as well as small business experience. She has a master’s degree with a concentration in International Business Management and a bachelor’s degree with dual concentrations in marketing and general business administration. She is also a certified project management professional from the Project Management Institute and has completed a certification on leading economic growth through the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education program.

