Arcy Law and Jessica O’Brien have been promoted to partners and operators at M’tucci’s Restaurants’ new Teddy Roe’s speakeasy.

Law has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 19, including working at M’tucci’s Italian for two years and Hotel Andaluz.

O’Brien spent six years making custom craft cocktails and competing in competitions throughout the Southwest. She also spent five years managing the cocktail program at Sister Bar. Teddy Roe’s is the newest addition to Nob Hill.