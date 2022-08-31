 Del Norte High School students are safe after shots fired in area, police say - Albuquerque Journal

Del Norte High School students are safe after shots fired in area, police say

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Del Norte High School students will be released at their normal release time of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after the school was under a shelter-in-place due to shots fired in the area, police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said, adding that students will be released on the northwest corner of the school.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said officers responded to the school after reports of shots fired either at or near the school. He said no injuries have been reported.

“We really want to emphasize that to parents,” Gallegos said at a news conference.

When asked whether shots were fired inside or outside of the school, Gallegos said police were still investigating.

“Preliminarily, it seems like outside, but we’re still trying to make that determination,” Gallegos said.

APD and New Mexico State Police were clearing the school floor-by-floor, Gallegos said. He said they are also monitoring the school’s camera system for information about what occurred.

“We’re clearing the scene and trying to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

A nearby elementary school, Governor Bent Elementary, was also under a shelter-in-place, though that has since been lifted, according to the Albuquerque Public School’s Twitter page.

 

 

