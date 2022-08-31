 Saturday star party offers view to cosmos - Albuquerque Journal

Saturday star party offers view to cosmos

By ABQJournal News Staff

A portion of the Milky Way galaxy as seen through a telescope. (Source: BBC Studios)

It may not provide expansive images of the universe like the James Webb Telescope, but those attending a star party this weekend will certainly get an impressive look into the cosmos.

The star party will be held Sept. 3, from 7-11 p.m. at the Bachechi Open Space, 9521 Rio Grande NW. A short presentation about the celestial bodies that will be looked at during the evening will be made at the beginning of the party.

The free event is being sponsored by the Bernalillo County Open Space Division and the Albuquerque Astronomical Society, which will provide the telescopes. People are welcome to bring their own telescopes as well.

Public parking will be at the Alameda Open Space lot on the south side of Alameda just east of the Rio Grande.

Guests are asked to arrive early and use only the red light setting on their flashlights or headlamps to help preserve night vision.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Saturday star party offers view to cosmos

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Journal Poll: Inflation now main concern of NM families
ABQnews Seeker
Two years ago, COVID-19 was by ... Two years ago, COVID-19 was by far top of the list
2
Saturday star party offers view to cosmos
ABQnews Seeker
It may not provide expansive images ... It may not provide expansive images of the universe like the James Webb Telescope, but those attending a star party this weekend will certainly ...
3
Del Norte High School students are safe after shots ...
ABQnews Seeker
Del Norte High School students will ... Del Norte High School students will be released at their normal release time of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after the school was under a shelter-in-place ...
4
Governor issues order pledging NM resources to expand abortion ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved Wednesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved Wednesday to buttress access to abortions in New Mexico, signing an executive order that pledges $10 million to build ...
5
Suspect arrested in robbery, fatal shooting of pizzeria owner
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives have arrested a man ... Homicide detectives have arrested a man they say shot the owner of a Southeast Albuquerque pizzeria during a robbery Tuesday night. Sylvan Alcachupas, 27, ...
6
It’s a girl! ABQ BioPark announces gender, name of ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's a girl! But don't expect ... It's a girl! But don't expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo ...
7
ABQ has a key role in the push to ...
2022 election
Competitive races are expected on the ... Competitive races are expected on the West Side and in the NE Heights
8
Former House chief clerk Stephen Arias dies at 77
ABQnews Seeker
Former longtime New Mexico House chief ... Former longtime New Mexico House chief clerk Stephen Arias died recently after the sudden onset of serious health issues. Arias, 77, who served as ...
9
Fabian Gonzales’ brother charged in South Valley homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Fabian Gonzales' older brother joins him ... Fabian Gonzales' older brother joins him in the MDC after a fatal shooting