Saturday star party offers view to cosmos

It may not provide expansive images of the universe like the James Webb Telescope, but those attending a star party this weekend will certainly get an impressive look into the cosmos.

The star party will be held Sept. 3, from 7-11 p.m. at the Bachechi Open Space, 9521 Rio Grande NW. A short presentation about the celestial bodies that will be looked at during the evening will be made at the beginning of the party.

The free event is being sponsored by the Bernalillo County Open Space Division and the Albuquerque Astronomical Society, which will provide the telescopes. People are welcome to bring their own telescopes as well.

Public parking will be at the Alameda Open Space lot on the south side of Alameda just east of the Rio Grande.

Guests are asked to arrive early and use only the red light setting on their flashlights or headlamps to help preserve night vision.