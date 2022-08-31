Zozobra set to go up in flames for the 98th time

Santa Fe artist Will Shuster and a group of his friends burned the first incarnation of Zozobra in 1924 in Shuster’s backyard.

The tradition continued and grew, as did Zozobra himself, with Shuster building the marionette larger and larger.

In 1963, the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe officially became involved and the following year, Shuster signed over all rights to the nonprofit organization.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Zozobra will burn for the 98th time in Santa Fe.

The annual event is back in person and KOAT-TV will also broadcast the event beginning at 8 p.m. This year Zozobra will celebrate the 1990s as part of its Decades Project.

According to Ray Sandoval, Zozobra event chair, the event has no COVID restrictions and masks are optional, but encouraged.

“We have increased the number of hand-washing stations and sanitizer will be available.”

The gates open at 4 p.m. and will feature live entertainment from Ana Maria, Karlina Martin Band, S Squared and The Broken G Strings.

After 7 p.m. Mariachi Sonidos Del Monte and MaaTuu Dance Group will perform.

By 9:10, lights will go out and Zozobra will begin to burn.

Thousands of viewers will also get to hear the debut of Bill Parnall, who is taking over Zozobra’s voice this year.

Parnall was named the official voice after two rounds of auditions.

Sandoval says close to 60 individuals – men, women and children – shared their vocal chops in auditions that proved just how much our local community wants to hear our most infamous villain growl his best.

“Kiwanis offers deep gratitude to opera baritone Anthony Michaels-Moore, who generously stepped up to voice Zozobra during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic years, and we wish him all the best on his opera career,” Sandoval says.

Parnall is a New Mexico native and Division I Judge of the New Mexico 2nd Judicial District Court.

He was born and raised in the South Valley, where he participated in Las Posadas at Christmas under the mentorship of Rita Baca.

He attended Atrisco Elementary school as a child. At 16, he began teaching guitar with Hector Garcia and played twelve string guitar and harmonica in coffee shops while earning his bachelors degree from University of New Mexico.

He attended UNM School of Law and became a member of the New Mexico State Bar in 1979.

Sandoval says its full circle for Parnall in a way as his band used to play at the foot of Zozobra in the 1980s.