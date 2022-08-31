Exhibit juxtaposes self-portraiture with portrait photography

As a photographer, Max Woltman is always looking for a connection.

Oftentimes, Woltman doesn’t get the opportunity to work on personal projects.

During the pandemic, he grabbed his camera and embarked on a project he’s bene wanting to do for years.

The result is “Behind the Screen: Social Distancing Portraits.” The show will have its opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Ricochet Gallery, 1102 Mountain Road NW. It will stay hanging through Sept. 30.

“I had been wanting to do a project where I photograph people taking selfies,” Woltman says. “I just think in the future, we’re going to look back and think it’s kind of silly. With the pandemic, I had more creative space and thought, what if I photographed people and I let them take charge and do it in a way that is meaningful to them.”

Woltman says there are about 40 pieces in the show.

He got to each photo by trying something new.

“I connected with people in a safe way for the project,” he says. “It was also an adjustment for me because I’m normally posing people. This time I was more of a photo journalist there to capture what they naturally do. I did have lights and props and mirrors to help them out.”

Woltman went into the project thinking he would photograph in smaller spaces, such as living rooms or bedrooms.

“I had a model ask if they could take selfies outside,” he recalls. “I thought sure. By me being open to changes the project began to grow in different ways. It was a good teaching experience for me and a good way to learn.”

Woltman says the body of work explores selfie culture and how we connect to others through our smart phone cameras.

He says included in the show are several juxtapositions that show a model’s selfie paired with a photograph he took at the same time.

These allow viewers to experience each scene from two distinct points of view for a uniquely collaborative experience.

“Even before COVID-19, connecting with others through our screens was commonplace,” Woltman says. “Smartphone and laptop cameras make it easy to take and send self-portraits to anyone anywhere. This screen interaction affects how we see ourselves and relate to each other. By sharing pics and videos including those considered NSFW (not safe for work), we can attract partners, exchange fantasies, and explore beauty in one another.”

The show also contains some nudity.