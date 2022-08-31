 Exhibit juxtaposes self-portraiture with portrait photography - Albuquerque Journal

Exhibit juxtaposes self-portraiture with portrait photography

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque-based photographer Max Woltman took pictures of people taking selfies for his show, “Behind the Screen: Social Distancing Portraits.” (Courtesy of Max Woltman)

As a photographer, Max Woltman is always looking for a connection.

Oftentimes, Woltman doesn’t get the opportunity to work on personal projects.

During the pandemic, he grabbed his camera and embarked on a project he’s bene wanting to do for years.

The result is “Behind the Screen: Social Distancing Portraits.” The show will have its opening reception from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Ricochet Gallery, 1102 Mountain Road NW. It will stay hanging through Sept. 30.

“I had been wanting to do a project where I photograph people taking selfies,” Woltman says. “I just think in the future, we’re going to look back and think it’s kind of silly. With the pandemic, I had more creative space and thought, what if I photographed people and I let them take charge and do it in a way that is meaningful to them.”

Woltman says there are about 40 pieces in the show.

He got to each photo by trying something new.

“I connected with people in a safe way for the project,” he says. “It was also an adjustment for me because I’m normally posing people. This time I was more of a photo journalist there to capture what they naturally do. I did have lights and props and mirrors to help them out.”

Woltman went into the project thinking he would photograph in smaller spaces, such as living rooms or bedrooms.

“I had a model ask if they could take selfies outside,” he recalls. “I thought sure. By me being open to changes the project began to grow in different ways. It was a good teaching experience for me and a good way to learn.”

Woltman says the body of work explores selfie culture and how we connect to others through our smart phone cameras.

Albuquerque-based photographer Max Woltman took pictures of people taking selfies for his show, “Behind the Screen: Social Distancing Portraits.” (Courtesy of Max Woltman)

He says included in the show are several juxtapositions that show a model’s selfie paired with a photograph he took at the same time.

These allow viewers to experience each scene from two distinct points of view for a uniquely collaborative experience.

“Even before COVID-19, connecting with others through our screens was commonplace,” Woltman says. “Smartphone and laptop cameras make it easy to take and send self-portraits to anyone anywhere. This screen interaction affects how we see ourselves and relate to each other. By sharing pics and videos including those considered NSFW (not safe for work), we can attract partners, exchange fantasies, and explore beauty in one another.”

The show also contains some nudity.

‘BEHIND THE SCREEN: SOCIAL DISTANCING PORTRAITS’
New works by Max Woltman

WHEN: Opening reception, 5-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; show will run through Sept. 30

WHERE: Ricochet Gallery, 1102 Mountain Road NW

HOW MUCH: Free to attend

Home » Entertainment » Exhibit juxtaposes self-portraiture with portrait photography

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Exhibit juxtaposes self-portraiture with portrait photography
Arts
'Behind the Screen: Social Distancing Portraits,' ... 'Behind the Screen: Social Distancing Portraits,' at Ricochet Gallery, 1102 Mountain Road NW, will run through Sept. 30.
2
Traveling exhibit tells story of Frida Kahlo's life through ...
ABQnews Seeker
Her own place in the world: ... Her own place in the world: The life and work of Frida Kahlo is the focus of a traveling immersive exhibit coming to Albuquerque ...
3
No time to wait: Jake Fraczek hold onto honesty
Arts
music, podcast and books. Fraczek's most ... music, podcast and books. Fraczek's most recent book is called 'Waiting Room' and is chock-full of raw emotion and healing. 'I wrote it in ...
4
Heroes Walk Among Us opens new location
Arts
The new location at 816 San ... The new location at 816 San Mateo Blvd. SE, offers vets a place to gather, share food and coffee, shop, get a haircut and ...
5
'The Women of Lockerbie' looks at the act of ...
Arts
The Adobe Theater will stage 'The ... The Adobe Theater will stage 'The Women of Lockerbie' beginning on Friday, Sept. 2 through Sept. 25.
6
NMMA exhibit looks at the evolution of photography in ...
Arts
'Transgressions and Amplifications: Mixed-Media Photography of ... 'Transgressions and Amplifications: Mixed-Media Photography of the 1960s and 1970s' showcases works that expanded the definition of photography.
7
'The School on the Bluff' looks at the rise ...
Arts
New Mexico historian John Taylor tackles ... New Mexico historian John Taylor tackles the subject in 'The School on the Bluff,' in which he examines the many years of the school's ...
8
Anna Martinez 'thrilled to death' to represent ABQ as ...
Arts
Martinez will serve a two-year term, ... Martinez will serve a two-year term, which began July 1, and will lead a community outreach project
9
Take an art-inspired road trip
Arts
A look at five recently installed ... A look at five recently installed pieces from around the state