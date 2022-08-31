Harvest Wine Festival coming to ABQ, Las Cruces

New Mexicans were so excited for the return of the New Mexico Wine Festival over Memorial Day weekend that they turned out in droves.

That would seem to be the goal for organizers but the high volume, particularly on the first day of the event, resulted in long lines to get in and to taste wines. The extended wait time turned the experience sour for many guests.

Organizers took the constructive criticism to heart and have come up with a plan to ensure attendees do not encounter the same issue at the 2022 Harvest Wine Festivals being held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 5, at Balloon Fiesta Park in Albuquerque and the Southern New Mexico State Fairgrounds in Las Cruces. One big change includes staggered arrival times on Saturday and Sunday. There is a limited number of 11 a.m. early entry passes that can be purchased for $40, plus fees. An after 2 p.m. afternoon entry pass is available for $30, plus fees. An anytime Monday pass costs $25, plus fees. Passes include a commemorative wine glass, samples of New Mexico wines from all participating wineries and $5 off any bottle of wine. Passes can be bought at holdmyticket.com or nmwine.com.

“We’ve done a lot of changes, all of which are really an attempt to improve and maximize attendee comfort levels,” said Dean Strober, event organizer of Blue River Productions. “So between extended hours, staggered arrivals and bigger winery tents, that means attendees will wait in fewer lines. We’ve really taken a step back to look at the attendee experience. And we really want to make sure that when people arrive, it’s quick, it’s comfortable. And enjoyable.”

About 90 vendors, including the wineries, will be part of the Albuquerque festival. Participating wineries include Amaro Winery, Black Mesa Winery, Black’s Smuggler Winery, Casa Rondeña Winery, newcomer El Alamo Winery, Gruet Winery, Jaramillo Vineyards, La Esperanza Vineyard, Las Nueve Niñas Winery, Lescombes Family Vineyards, Luna Rossa Winery, Noisy Water Winery, Ponderosa Winery, Sheehan Winery, Soleil Mimosa, St. Clair Winery and Wines of the San Juan. Artisans and craftspeople will be on hand selling various wares such as Southwestern jewelry, stained glass, custom clothing and fine art, as well as balsamic oils, gourmet desserts and baked goods. Food trucks and stands also will be on hand selling a variety of foods.

When not drinking or eating, guests can enjoy a dueling piano show hosted by Revel and Uptown Funk, a silent disco, free miniature golf and arcade games. Free painting classes will be held each event day at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly but eventgoers can reserve a slot for $6 online.

Down south in Las Cruces attendees can sip and sample wines from 13 New Mexico wineries. Many of the wineries will be introducing new vintages and offering festival-only discount pricing on bottles and cases of limited-edition products, according to a New Mexico Wine news release.

Eventgoers can test their brush strokes as part of onsite painting classes led by Wet Paint Studios.

The Las Cruces festival is open to all ages unlike the Albuquerque event that is 21 and older. There will be plenty of family friendly entertainment to enjoy in Las Cruces including El Paso’s Damian Wyldes on Saturday, Las Cruces’ UnLyshed on Sunday and the New Mexico State University band, Proud Pete on Monday. There will be entertainment throughout the day from other local bands.

Nearly a dozen food trucks will offer an array of options and about 40 vendors will be selling a wide range of items.

“It’s fantastic,” said Joy Anna McCartney, assistant event coordinator. “We’ve got everything ranging from artisan jewelry makers, handcrafted hats, and then we’ll have a ton of great food trucks out there. We’ll have fresh made pizza, a green chile brisket truck that’s so great, and all sorts of things. Hand rolled sushi is (also) going to be out there.”