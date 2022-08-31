Hatch Chile Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary

Though the summer is coming to a close, things are still heating up in Hatch.

The Hatch Chile Festival will mark its 50th anniversary beginning Friday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 4. Attendees will celebrate a half-century of the distinct aroma of fire-roasted peppers wafting through the air, while enjoying the taste of fresh local cuisine, craft beverages and entertainment.

Bernadette Acosta, Chile Royalty coordinator, said that they are also inviting past queens, princesses and little misses to partake in the parade and help celebrate the milestone anniversary of the festival. This year’s Red Chile Queen is Rebeca Valdez Franzoy, and Gissel Moreno is the Green Chile Queen.

“There’s the parade, there’s vendors, there’s different events around town … they’re just trying to make it as fun as possible,” Acosta said.

Last year was the first time in the festival’s history that the event took place in town. Celeste Zimmerman, treasurer of the Hatch Valley Chamber of Commerce, explained that holding the festival in town allowed attendees to get closer to existing vendors, expanding participation.

“Everybody just really loved the festival being in town as compared to out at the airport,” Zimmerman said. “We’re trying to make it a whole town thing. … It’s about the town of Hatch; it’s about the surrounding farmers; it’s about all of the vendors.”

The festival wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic, but did go on as planned last year. The post-pandemic location shift created “a tremendous uptick in mood and excitement,” Zimmerman said.

There will be three days of festivities, including a carnival that begins Friday evening and lasts through Sunday; the parade during Saturday’s opening ceremonies; and chile, watermelon and ice cream eating contests.

Other competitions include the best chile hat and chile recipe, as well as a cornhole tournament and chile toss contest. Various locations will host a slew of live entertainment, and youth activities such as a rock climbing wall and magic shows are also on the schedule.

Yet, it’s still all about the heat.

New Mexico’s state motto is “Crescit eundo,” which is Latin for “It grows as it goes.” With chile being one of the state’s major resources and claims to fame, the festival grows as well as the chile grows.

Like most things, it has been a challenging year for chile growers in the state. Inflation has affected the supply chain, labor shortages delayed harvesting and a wonky monsoon season led to over-watering smaller crops.

Some farmers were more fortunate than others. Harvey Morrow of Morrow Farms said that the overall chile crop this year was average.

“Some places it’s better than average, and some places it doesn’t look too good,” Morrow said.

Morrow Farms, located in Deming, supplies chiles for vendors in Hatch and during the festival. The farm is also providing chiles and watermelons for the respective eating contests this year.

“I think there’s going to be plenty of supply for the festival. Anybody who wants fresh market chile should be able to get it there,” Morrow said.

Morrow Farms’ market is primarily in the state, but Morrow said he also has customers in Arizona and El Paso. Though he does provide chiles for the region, the Hatch Chile Festival is the only festival he supplies.

Central Market grocer locations in Texas, including Austin, Houston and San Antonio, host fests across the state. There are also roasting events in cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Carlsbad, California.

“It’s been a constant battle the past 10 years,” Acosta said about other states conducting their own Hatch chile festivals.

Even though there are competing events, Hatch is still the “Chile Capital of the World,” and is at least acknowledged as such. The state’s landscape is ideal for chile growing. The vast and powerful sunlight paired with cool high desert evenings has helped the crop thrive in the Land of Enchantment for nearly half a millennia. The chiles for fests outside of the state still come from New Mexico and the Hatch Chile Festival remains a popular event.

“Historically, it’s been around 30,000 (people) that we figure come,” Zimmerman said about attendance. “It keeps expanding.”

Acosta added about planning the event, “They’re just trying to make it as big and popular as they can.”

There’s no better way to experience Hatch chile than right from the source, in the “Chile Capital of the World.”