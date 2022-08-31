Apple TV+’s ‘feel good’ comedy series ‘Trying’ explores the road to family

Upon reading the script for “Trying,” Esther Smith and Rafe Spall knew there was magic about to happen.

Now in it’s third season, the Apple TV+ series has found more of its heart – and the two actors couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s lovely to kind of keep seeing where the characters grow,” Smith says. “When I read episode one, I fell in love with Nikki. She and Jason are well thought out people. We’ve been able to help create these people for three years and it’s magic.”

“Trying” kicked off its third season on July 22. The season finale airs on Friday, Sept. 2. The series will get a fourth season.

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, directed and executive produced by Jim O’Hanlon and executive produced by Josh Cole. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

The series follows Nikki and Jason, played by Smith and Spall, who wake up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know.

Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought.

Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting – while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

“I was really keen on playing a character that is a little like myself,” Spall says. “I really care about these characters. Its always emotional and we root for them as they are part of us.”

Smith says Nikki and Jason have been on an emotional roller coaster since season one when the couple found out they couldn’t have children, so they went through the adoption route.

“This situation is a lot of people’s reality,” she says. “The adoption process is long and winding. Nikki and Jason are leaning on each other and learning more about each other as the process moves forward.”

The series has been lauded as a “feel good” TV series since its debut two years ago.

Spall says that’s been the key behind the series’ success.

“From the beginning, the series is supposed to seem as real as can be,” he says. “You have this couple that loves one another deeply. They are hitting many roadblocks in the journey to adoption and that’s difficult. They are determined to make it work and create a family. It’s a show about connection, love and optimism. It’s about trying to find joy in every day. For this series, the old adage of ‘love is all we have’ fits perfectly. I’m pleased to be a part of the show.”

Smith is enjoying being part of the series because it’s real.

“This journey is the truth for a lot of people,” she says. “We are representing a story that connects with a lot of people. The truth is that people that are adopting can feel heartbroken. You can’t help but feel moved by it. While the subject is heavy, it’s a comedy as well, so there’s a lightness to it.”

Spall says the pandemic has been the biggest obstacle.

He says it was one of the first productions to get the green light to return to filming two years ago.

“We felt safe and protected, and managed to shoot two whole seasons without being shut down,” he says. “In the series, we exist in a world where COVID doesn’t exist. It’s been really nice to live in that world and tell this memorable story.”

In the three seasons, Smith has learned a lot from Nikki.

“Life isn’t what you think it’s going to be,” she says. “It’s OK for life to be messy and not make sense. You just have to meet it with grace and go on with life even though it can be painful.”

Meanwhile, Spall has also learned from Jason.

“Nikki and Jason get these kids and it isn’t quite like it was going to be,” he says. “It’s life making and defining for them. Life is never complete. There will always be something around the corner. That is life. You need peace, family and dreams. That’s why we show up.”

ON TV

The third season of “Trying” is streaming on Apple TV+. The first two seasons are also available.