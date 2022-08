Registration for the IPS New Mexico Open ends Thursday.

The golf tournament is Sept. 14-16 at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs.

The registration fee for PGA professionals for Sun Country and non-Sun Country is $290. The fee for non-PGA professionals is $390 and amateurs are charged $190.

Registration is online.

The field includes defending champion Sam Saunders, a former University of New Mexico player who also won the event in 2018.

The tournament’s purse amount is to be determined after the registration deadline.