Lobo men’s basketball schedule is complete with Mountain West games announced

It’ll start with the Rams and end with the Rams.

Steve Alford will return to the Pit, but a Bairstow family reunion in the Pit is not in the cards.

Those are the headlines for Lobo men’s basketball as the Mountain West Conference on Wednesday released its 2022-23 league schedule. The 18 league games complete UNM’s schedule; the nonconference slate came out in July.

In all, the Lobos will host 19 games in the Pit (20 counting the Oct. 29 exhibition game against Division II Colorado State-Pueblo).

UNM opens conference Mountain West play at home against Colorado State on Dec. 28 in Richard Pitino’s second season at the helm. League play concludes March 4 with a rematch with the Rams in Fort Collins.

Though already in his fourth season coaching Nevada, former Lobos head coach Steve Alford and the Wolf Pack (including associate head coach Craig Neal, also a former Lobos head coach) will make just their second visit to the Pit as the opposing coaches on Feb. 7.

Their first, and so far only, return to the Pit as opposing coaches came Feb. 18, 2020, with an 88-74 Nevada win. In the 2020-21 season in which the Lobos weren’t allowed by the State of New Mexico to play any games in the Pit, UNM hosted Nevada for two games that were played in Lubbock, Texas. Last season, due to the 11-team league’s unbalanced schedule, Nevada was not scheduled to play in the Pit.

This season’s unbalanced schedule means the Lobo fans will be missing another potential interesting story line.

Every team misses out on playing one league opponent on the road, and one at home while playing the other eight conference opponents both at road and home. UNM will not play at UNLV and will miss out on hosting Utah State in the Pit.

The rub there is that former Lobo great and 2014 NBA Draft pick Cameron Bairstow said in the past month after announcing his retirement from basketball back home in Australia due to injuries that he looked forward to getting back to a game in the Pit sometime in the future.

Bairstow’s younger brother, Sean Bairstow, is a senior guard at Utah State. So the former Lobo great won’t get a chance to see his brother play in the Pit this season.

After a Journal reporter posted on social media a note about the missed opportunity for the Bairstow game in Albuquerque, Cameron Bairstow replied that he was disappointed, but would keep his fingers crossed for a possible matchup in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the end of the season.

“Very sad but hopefully a showdown in Pit West is on the cards in March!” Cameron Bairstow tweeted.

That men’s conference tournament is March 8-11 in the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.

Expected conference favorite and likely preseason Top 25 team San Diego State will host the Lobos an. 14 and play in the Pit Feb. 25. Expected preseason Mountain West No. 2 Wyoming hosts the Lobos Dec. 31 in Laramie and returns to the Pit on Feb. 14, one day shy of a year after the Cowboys came to Albuquerque with a national ranking and were upset by the Lobos, 75-66.

All league game dates, for now, are tentative as television partners CBS Sports and Fox Sports now select games for national broadcasts that can “slide” a game by one day if needed for scheduling purposes. Those decisions likely will come in the next month.

(Click here for the 2022-23 University of New Mexico men’s basketball schedule.)

WAC SCHEDULE: While the New Mexico State Aggies have not yet released their nonconference games, the Western Athletic Conference on Thursday released its 18-game 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday. The Aggies open their final season in the WAC with a Dec. 29 game against Southern Utah in the Pan Am Center and host rival Grand Canyon Feb. 22 for their final league home game of the season before (for now) two road games in March and the March 6-11 WAC Tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Click here for the 2022-23 New Mexico State men’s basketball schedule.)