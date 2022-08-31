 Texas, NM have until Sept. 23 for groundwater case settlement - Albuquerque Journal

Texas, NM have until Sept. 23 for groundwater case settlement

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

In this photo from June, the Rio Grande meets the dam at Elephant Butte Reservoir. A federal judge said last week that if Texas and New Mexico don’t finalize a settlement agreement in a groundwater dispute by Sept. 23, the case will go to trial in the U.S. Supreme Court in January. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Lawyers in the long-running Texas v. New Mexico groundwater dispute have until Sept. 23 to finalize a settlement agreement, a federal judge has ordered.

Texas alleges New Mexico’s groundwater pumping south of Elephant Butte Reservoir is shorting the state’s water deliveries under the Rio Grande Compact.

Texas attorney Stuart Somach said that a “failure” to adhere to conditions of the 1938 agreement is harming downstream farmers and municipalities.

“Groundwater pumping in New Mexico intercepts return flow,” he said, “And that has the effect of increasing consumptive use in New Mexico that, in turn, results in more water being subtracted upstream than the compact intended and allows.”

Michael Melloy, the federal judge serving as a special master over the case, held an Aug. 24 status conference with lawyers for Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and the United States.

In an order after the conference, Melloy outlined several deadlines and court dates:

  • Aug. 30: confidential draft settlement agreement released to lawyers
  • Sept. 2: confidential draft settlements of “intra-New Mexico” issues released to lawyers
  • Sept. 21: parties file status report
  • Sept. 23: deadline for finalized settlement agreement
  • Sept. 27: status conference in El Paso

“I assume that by (Sept. 21) the parties will have a pretty good idea as to whether they will meet the September 23 deadline, and we will be talking about implementation of the settlement agreement or whether the settlement discussions have fallen apart and we need to gear up for trial,” Melloy said.

If states can’t agree on a settlement, Melloy said, the case will go to trial in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in early January.

Randy Garay, who grows chile, onions and alfalfa near Hatch, is one of hundreds of farmers who supplement surface water allotments from the Elephant Butte Irrigation District with groundwater.

“If we were unable to use groundwater … we wouldn’t be able to farm,” Garay said.

The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission and EBID will each have closed meetings on Friday to discuss the case.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Texas, NM have until Sept. 23 for groundwater case settlement

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Journal Poll: Inflation now main concern of NM families
ABQnews Seeker
Two years ago, COVID-19 was by ... Two years ago, COVID-19 was by far top of the list
2
Texas, NM have until Sept. 23 for groundwater case ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawyers in the long-running Texas v. ... Lawyers in the long-running Texas v. New Mexico groundwater dispute have until Sept. 23 to finalize a settlement agreement, a federal judge has ordered. ...
3
TOP OF MIND: What should the state do with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What should the state do with the anticipated influx of revenue? Responses must include your name and city ...
4
Saturday star party offers view to cosmos
ABQnews Seeker
It may not provide expansive images ... It may not provide expansive images of the universe like the James Webb Telescope, but those attending a star party this weekend will certainly ...
5
Del Norte High School students are safe after shots ...
ABQnews Seeker
Del Norte High School students will ... Del Norte High School students will be released at their normal release time of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after the school was under a shelter-in-place ...
6
Governor issues order pledging NM resources to expand abortion ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved Wednesday ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham moved Wednesday to buttress access to abortions in New Mexico, signing an executive order that pledges $10 million to build ...
7
Suspect arrested in robbery, fatal shooting of pizzeria owner
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives have arrested a man ... Homicide detectives have arrested a man they say shot the owner of a Southeast Albuquerque pizzeria during a robbery Tuesday night. Sylvan Alcachupas, 27, ...
8
It’s a girl! ABQ BioPark announces gender, name of ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's a girl! But don't expect ... It's a girl! But don't expect her to be swaddled in pink. The gender of the baby gorilla born at the ABQ BioPark Zoo ...
9
ABQ has a key role in the push to ...
2022 election
Competitive races are expected on the ... Competitive races are expected on the West Side and in the NE Heights