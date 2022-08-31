 What's happening in ABQ: Sept. 2-8 - Albuquerque Journal

What’s happening in ABQ: Sept. 2-8

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Chris Dracup will perform at the Labor Day Blues Festival Sandia Chill Concert on Sunday, Sept. 4.

College football was back last week but finally we get teams that matter playing. As a Pac-12 alum, I would like to see Oregon upset Georgia but I feel like we have a duck hunt brewing in Atlanta.

 

1 Labor Day Blues Festival Sandia Chill Concert

 

Beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, head to the Homestead Village Parking Lot, 221 Hwy 165 in Placitas, for a show. The lineup includes Chris Dracup, Memphis P-Tails, Wendy Beach & Got Soul.
The event benefits the Happy Rascal Ranch, Placitas Wild and Placitas Animal Rescue.
Tickets start at $18, plus fees, at brownpapertickets.com. Kids aged 12 and under get in free if accompanied by a ticketed adult.

 

 

2 United vs. El Paso Locomotive

 

The black and yellow are back home and will take on El Paso Locomotive at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.
Head on out and cheer on the home team at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park, 1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, as the New Mexico United push for the playoffs.
Tickets start at $19, plus fees, at tickets.newmexicoutd.com.

 

 

3 Sunday is Funday — Movie: ‘The Bad Guys’

 

At 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, take a trip to the Erna Fergusson Branch Library, 3700 San Mateo Blvd. NE, to watch the animated movie, “The Bad Guys.”
This event is a drop-in program for kids and their families. During the first Sunday of each month they will be screening a family-friendly movie. The event is free to attend and also features games, puzzles, crafts and building blocks throughout the area.

 

 

4 NM Philharmonic at the Botanic Garden

 

Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, 2601 Central Ave. NW, New Mexico Philharmonic director Roberto Minczuk will lead a special performance.
Visitors can enjoy the sounds of John Philip Sousa, Tchaikovsky, John Williams and more.
Tickets start at $10 for youth and $25 for adults and seniors, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Free entry for children 5 and under.

 

 

5 Music Fest for NM Fire Relief

 

From 2-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, support a good cause as the New Mexico Fire Relief Fund is holding its inaugural Music Fest for Fire Relief.
The event at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park, 1100 Louisiana Blvd. SE, will have food trucks and a car show as well as performances from Texas Atrium, Jerry Dean, Apres Voyage and more.
Tickets are $20 and can only be purchased at the venue. Cash only.

 

 

6 Dust City Opera, Garry Blackchild & The Ghost Train

 

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at La Sala, 1620 Griegos Road NW, check out Dust City Opera and Garry Blackchild & The Ghost Train.
The show is Dust City Opera’s last hometown performance for the year. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of, plus fees, at dustcityopera.com/tour.
Free entry for kids.

 

7 Music and coffee

 

At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, head to Solid Grounds Coffee House at 4601 Juan Tabo NE, to enjoy Texas fold duo, Adler & Hearne.
Each Saturday, the doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the performance continues until 9.
There is no entry fee and coffee, Italian sodas and cookies will be served.
For more information, visit ststephensabq.org/solid-grounds-coffeehouse.

 

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com

