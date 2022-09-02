Why your tax adviser hedges most bets

Mothers alone have the ability to distinguish the sound of their child’s voice calling “Mom” in the Target store.

A father will swivel his head to any child saying “Dad,” even when his children are grown adults and the voice is clearly that of a 5-year-old.

Moms also have an innate ability to say the same things. If [name of other child] jumped off a bridge [or some other stupid thing], would you?

Or, before you feel bad for yourself, think about all the other people in the world who have it worse. Just the other day I heard [some horrible thing that happened to some other person].

Each of us feels a right to feel that we, at least sometimes, are the most put upon person in the world. Just don’t tell your mom you’re feeling that way.

So let’s focus on me. As a tax adviser, I have to evaluate complex tax laws and determine what chance of success a particular tax position has.

This is not easy, and I often expect, and at times even appreciate, people understanding how difficult I have it.

And then some mom, really any mom, reminds me of others who have it worse. What about the weather person on TV, Mom says.

The weather person has to predict the probability of rain seven days out. He or she may say, 20% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Joni Mitchell reminded us, so many things I would have done, but clouds got in the way. When we hear a rain prediction, we change our plans.

If there’s a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday, I’ll change my zoo plans to Wednesday. Two psychologists, Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman, developed something called “Prospect Theory.”

Part of the theory suggests that people over-weight the likelihood of low-probability events occurring. That 20% chance of rain becomes a higher risk in our minds.

So I cancel the planned Tuesday trip to the zoo. And if it doesn’t rain? Boy, do I hate that weather person. They told me it would rain.

But that’s the other guy’s problem. Let’s get back to me, and all the other tax advisers. We have to assess the probability of a tax position succeeding.

Weather people never say there’s a 22% chance of rain. They just round the number. Tax people do the same thing.

We have seven possible outcomes. From low probability of “tax success” to high, we have “frivolous,” “reasonable basis,” “realistic possibility,” “substantial authority,” “more likely than not,” “should,” and “will.”

No one knows exactly what these words mean except for one. The one we know is that “more likely than not” means just over 50% chance of success. We then work out the others using that as an anchor.

We tax people, and our clients, can be penalized if a tax position lacks substantial authority. Penalties can be avoided if the position has a reasonable basis and is disclosed.

Like weather people, we assign round numbers to the seven outcomes. Starting with frivolous, 10% or less, 20%, 33-1/3%, 40%, more than 50%, 60%, and 80%.

Not everyone agrees with these numbers. Most outcomes do not matter. More likely than not, should, and will, are used only for tax opinions purchased by clients.

If a weather person says 80% chance of rain the listener may hear 100%. A tax person might intend “will” to mean 80% or more. Clients may interpret “will” to be 100%. What we have is failure to communicate.

If “will” really meant 100% it is unlikely someone would pay to need to buy an opinion to hear the obvious. As Bob Dylan said, you don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.

A tax adviser’s urban legend, patterned after Candyman or Bloody Mary, is that if you say “will” or “should” five times in front of a mirror a client will sue you for malpractice.

Most advisers avoid tax opinions to survive the legend. Most deal only with the substantial authority standard, agreed to be about 40% and 45% chance of success.

To avoid the wrath visited on weathermen, tax advisers avoid discussing the meaning of these standards, knowing that clients will over-weight low probabilities.

Jim Hamill is the director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.