COVID cases decline as government halts in-home testing

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A pharmacist injects a patient with a booster dosage of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new booster shot. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

COVID-19 confirmed cases are continuing to trend in the right direction statewide.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 3,420 new cases for the week ending Aug. 29. That was a 10% decline from the cases confirmed the week before and a 45% drop from 6,300 new cases the state reported for the week ending Aug. 1, according to weekly epidemiology reports.

On Wednesday, the state reported 15 new COVID deaths, bringing the toll to 8,447 since the start of the pandemic.

There were 98 people with COVID admitted to hospitals throughout the state during the week ending Aug. 29, according to the reports, which was about the same as the week before, according to the reports.

Health officials, however, have said that the confirmed cases could be an undercount because they don’t include people who test positive using at-home tests.

The government-run website, covid.gov, where people can order those free tests, is being suspended Friday.

“Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” says a banner on the website.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the use of an updated booster shot made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The new booster shot targets the omicron subvariants that currently make up the lion’s share of COVID cases.

The Pfizer shot is approved for anyone 12 and older and the Moderna shot can be given to anyone 18 and older. The single-shot boosters are approved for use at least two months after a primary or booster vaccination, according to the FDA’s website.

In a recent four-week period, unvaccinated people accounted for 38% of new cases, 50% of hospitalizations and 40% of COVID-related deaths, according to the DOH.

About 20% of New Mexicans 18 and older are unvaccinated, according to the Health Department’s website.

