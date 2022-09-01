City appoints new Superintendent of Police Reform

The mayor has appointed retired Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge Victor Valdez to serve as the city’s next Superintendent of Police Reform with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Valdez, born in Santa Fe, received his law degree from the University of New Mexico in 1989 and practiced law for 15 years, specializing in civil rights. He served as president and member of the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association and was appointed to the criminal division of Metro Court in 2004.

“This is an important opportunity to establish a sustainable office of accountability for the department to continue moving toward reform goals,” Valdez said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing the work of improving public safety and implementing processes internally to support the department.”

The city is in the midst of a years-long federally mandated police reform effort. Recently, an independent monitor overseeing the effort found improvements and officials have started to say they can see an end in sight. The city has suspended monitoring of about a quarter of the requirements.

The superintendent is tasked with overseeing the reforms and all internal affairs matters and will have the final say on police disciplinary matters.

Valdez’s appointment comes nearly four months after the city offered the position to an out-of-state applicant and then rescinded the appointment, citing differing opinions on how to approach the role.

A city spokeswoman said Valdez’s appointment is a done deal but he has not yet started the job. She said he does not need to be confirmed by the City Council because he is under contract.

The first Superintendent of Police Reform, Sylvester Stanley, was appointed on an interim basis in March 2021. He retired at the end of the year.