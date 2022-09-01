 City appoints new Superintendent of Police Reform - Albuquerque Journal

City appoints new Superintendent of Police Reform

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The mayor has appointed retired Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge Victor Valdez to serve as the city’s next Superintendent of Police Reform with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Valdez, born in Santa Fe, received his law degree from the University of New Mexico in 1989 and practiced law for 15 years, specializing in civil rights. He served as president and member of the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association and was appointed to the criminal division of Metro Court in 2004.

“This is an important opportunity to establish a sustainable office of accountability for the department to continue moving toward reform goals,” Valdez said in a news release. “I look forward to continuing the work of improving public safety and implementing processes internally to support the department.”

The city is in the midst of a years-long federally mandated police reform effort. Recently, an independent monitor overseeing the effort found improvements and officials have started to say they can see an end in sight. The city has suspended monitoring of about a quarter of the requirements.

The superintendent is tasked with overseeing the reforms and all internal affairs matters and will have the final say on police disciplinary matters.

Valdez’s appointment comes nearly four months after the city offered the position to an out-of-state applicant and then rescinded the appointment, citing differing opinions on how to approach the role.

A city spokeswoman said Valdez’s appointment is a done deal but he has not yet started the job. She said he does not need to be confirmed by the City Council because he is under contract.

The first Superintendent of Police Reform, Sylvester Stanley, was appointed on an interim basis in March 2021. He retired at the end of the year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City appoints new Superintendent of Police Reform

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Journal Poll: Inflation now main concern of NM families
ABQnews Seeker
Two years ago, COVID-19 was by ... Two years ago, COVID-19 was by far top of the list
2
City appoints new Superintendent of Police Reform
ABQnews Seeker
The mayor has appointed retired Bernalillo ... The mayor has appointed retired Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge Victor Valdez to serve as the city's next Superintendent of Police Reform with the ...
3
Beloved pizzeria owner killed in robbery, shootout
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, booked into ... Suspect charged with murder, booked into jail
4
Officials herald NM’s entry into multi-state retail crime network
ABQnews Seeker
A deadly robbery that took the ... A deadly robbery that took the life of an Albuquerque pizzeria owner was the backdrop for an announcement Wednesday that New Mexico is joining ...
5
COVID cases decline as government halts in-home testing
ABQnews Seeker
COVID-19 confirmed cases are continuing to ... COVID-19 confirmed cases are continuing to trend in the right direction statewide. The New Mexico Department of Health reported 3,420 new cases for the ...
6
Texas, NM have until Sept. 23 for groundwater case ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawyers in the long-running Texas v. ... Lawyers in the long-running Texas v. New Mexico groundwater dispute have until Sept. 23 to finalize a settlement agreement, a federal judge has ordered. ...
7
TOP OF MIND: What should the state do with ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What should the state do with the anticipated influx of revenue? Responses must include your name and city ...
8
Saturday star party offers view to cosmos
ABQnews Seeker
It may not provide expansive images ... It may not provide expansive images of the universe like the James Webb Telescope, but those attending a star party this weekend will certainly ...
9
Del Norte High School students are safe after shots ...
ABQnews Seeker
Del Norte High School students will ... Del Norte High School students will be released at their normal release time of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday after the school was under a shelter-in-place ...