Sports briefs: Lobo soccer to host Portland State; UNM runners ranked 2nd

Lobos host Portland State

The University of New Mexico hosts Portland State in women’s soccer action Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Soccer Complex.

The Lobos (1-1-1) are coming off a 1-1 draw at Texas Tech last week, in which Jadyn Edwards scored her fourth goal. She is the first Lobo with four in the first three games since Jennifer Williams in 2009.

The Vikings (1-2-1) are playing their first road game and coming off a 2-2 draw with South Dakota in which Abi Hoffman scored her team-leading third goal of the season. UNM is 3-0 in the series.

The Lobos conclude their home stand Sunday with reigning Western Athletic Conference champion Grand Canyon in town for a 1 p.m. match.

NMSU: The Aggies (0-2-1) play their home opener Thursday vs. rival UTEP (1-3-0) with kickoff at 7 p.m. The Miners lead the series 10-1 with New Mexico State’s lone win coming in 2017.

UNM women ranked 2nd

The University of New Mexico women’s cross country team is ranked No. 2 behind North Carolina State in the national coaches’ poll released on Wednesday. In the last five preseason polls, UNM has opened once at No. 1 and three times at No. 2.

UNM’s first meet is the Sept. 10 Lobo Invitational.

Signup ending for NM Open

Registration for the IPS New Mexico Open ends Thursday.

The golf tournament is Sept. 14-16 at Rockwind Community Links in Hobbs.

The registration fee for PGA professionals for Sun Country and non-Sun Country is $290. The fee for non-PGA professionals is $390 and amateurs are charged $190.

Registration is online at suncpga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/suncpga22/event/suncpga2232/index.htm.

The field includes defending champion Sam Saunders, a former University of New Mexico player who also won the event in 2018.

The tournament’s purse amount is to be determined after the registration deadline.