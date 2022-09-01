NMSU Aggies scored big at the gate — if not on scoreboard in football opener

It definitely wasn’t the result the Aggies had hoped for on the field to start the Jerry Kill coaching era on Saturday night in Las Cruces, but there are no complaints about the results at the gates.

While Nevada beat New Mexico State’s football team 23-12 on Saturday night, there was an announced crowd inside Aggie Memorial Stadium of 23,371.

More important for the bottom line was that the game generated $109,364 in individual ticket sale revenue – the third largest ever for a home opener in Las Cruces. And it was the highest for a home opener not against one of the program’s two primary rivals, New Mexico or UTEP.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said you combine the revenue numbers with the game having the rare ESPN2 exposure that aired numerous New Mexico State University commercials throughout the broadcast, and the school is very pleased with the business end of the deal from Saturday.

“That was the third-highest home-opening ticket revenue game in the stadium’s history, and No. 1 non-UNM/non-UTEP,” said Moccia.

“You’ve got to say that’s a huge success at the box office. We got over 165 businesses to partner with you and be a part of it. … I think they sold out of everything (in the concessions). …

“I taped it and went home and watched the game later and, boy, there was like a million New Mexico State University commercials. And I’ve heard from so many alums and counterparts (in college athletics) around the country about seeing it. That’s hard to put a price tag on, especially at New Mexico State where that’s only the fourth time in our history of being on either (ESPN or ESPN2).”

The revenue figure is a nice boost for a program playing at Big Ten program Minnesota on Thursday night in what isn’t exactly a very lucrative game by 2022 standards that regularly see Power 5 programs pay well over $1.5 million for teams to come play nonconference games in their stadium.

In a deal agreed to a decade ago, the Aggies are getting just $250,000 to travel to and play Minnesota, a rate almost unheard of anymore, even when compared to what fellow low-tier programs pay opponents.

For context, the New Mexico Lobos are paying FCS Maine $350,000 to play in Albuquerque on Saturday.

Thursday ends a 2-for-1 deal with Minnesota that included one game in Las Cruces and two in Minneapolis.

NMSU lost in 2013 in Las Cruces, ironically to a Kill-coached Gophers team, in a game that pulled in just $39,833 in ticket revenue. NMSU lost at Minnesota 48-10 in 2018, with no word on what Minnesota netted in ticker revenue in that game.

Thursday: New Mexico State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., Big Ten Network, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)

Big Aggie $$ days:

Here are NMSU football’s Top 10 individual ticket revenue home openers:

1. $310,577 — Sept. 3, 2005 vs. UTEP

2. $157,791 — Sept. 27, 2008 vs. UNM

3. $109,364 — Saturday vs. Nevada

4. $107,961 — Sept. 12, 2015 vs. Georgia St.

5. $100,731 — Sept. 10, 2016 vs. UNM

6. $93,269 — Sept. 21, 2002 vs. UNM

7. $80,906 — Aug. 25, 2018 vs. Wyoming

8. $76,214 — Sept. 16, 2000 vs. UNM

9. $61,512 — Sept. 8, 2001 vs. Oregon St.

10. $55,256 — Sept. 16, 2017 vs. Troy

Source: NMSU Athletics