Lobo Harris is a performer on YouTube, hopes to be one on the field too (with video)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Who has ever heard about a defensive lineman interviewing a kicker, and expressing excitement and interest while doing so?

University of New Mexico senior Justin Harris showed a different side of himself than the 6-foot-4, 255-pound menacing defensive end Lobo fans will be seeing this season.

Harris looks comfortable with the microphone and uses a lot of humor for his show, “This Just In,” for the New Mexico Lobos YouTube channel.

In a rare serious moment during an episode, Harris asked UNM kicker George Steinkamp about his goals.

“I want to break the 56-yard (program) record (for longest field goal),” said Steinkamp, the senior from Los Alamos.

While most teammates love the show, Harris is planning for a greater performance on the field. UNM coach Danny Gonzales said it’ll be a collective effort on the defensive line to help overcome the absence of standout end Joey Noble, who is gone after using his final season of eligibility last year. However, Harris is playing at the right defensive end spot that Noble manned when he recorded 18½ tackles for a loss, which was fourth in the nation. Noble also led UNM with 6½ sacks.

“We know that we have to come out and work even harder than what we did (last year),” said Harris, who had 33 tackles, five TFLs and four sacks last year. “We lost a big piece in Joey last year but as a collective whole on the defensive line, I feel like we’re a lot better.”

Harris laughed at the possibility of a name, image and likeness deal because of the YouTube show. Instead, he offered (maybe jokingly?) that he’s ready for the big time.

“ESPN come get me,” said Harris, who is from Lutcher, Louisiana and had stops at Baylor and Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before coming to the Lobos in 2019.

The Lobos’ defensive line also features senior Jake Saltonstall, who is the lone returning starter up front. The UNM nose tackle, who is Harris’ roommate, contributed 36 tackles and 2½ sacks last year as a defensive end.

Saltonstall said he and Harris learned from Noble.



“One of the main things we did this offseason, we raised the level of competition,” said Saltonstall, who is from Morgan Hill, California and played at Foothill College in Los Altos Hills, California, where he was a JUCO All-American before coming to UNM in 2020.

“We were all competing very hard against each other because I think everyone wants to be the next Joey. That’s only going to make us better.”

UNM defensive line coach Jerome Haywood said the Lobos will have 6-3, 250-pound junior Omar Darame as the main defensive end on the left side.

Bryce Santana, a former Los Lunas High standout, also figures to be a part of the rotation at nose tackle, but Haywood didn’t mention any names after the Lobos’ big three of Harris, Saltonstall and Darame.

“We’re going to play the best players we have available,” Haywood said. “We have that first group and after that it depends.”

Tyler Kiehne, who also starred at Los Lunas and went to UCLA before transferring to UNM, has been hampered by ankle and knee injuries throughout preseason camp and could be out for the Lobos’ opener.

UNM is excited about its future, which includes freshman David Rowaiye, a 6-5, 270-pound defensive end from Southeast High in Oklahoma City. He had an offer from Baylor.

Gonzales is hopeful that Harris’ personality and fun demeanor on the YouTube show will grab the community’s attention.

“Justin is a character,” Gonzales said. “When people get the opportunity to see Justin Harris in a completely different realm than what he is on the football field, I think he’s great for our community and hopefully we’ll get people to come on out to the games because of it.”

LOBO TALK: Gonzales will be at Salt Yard East (6001 Osuna Road NE in Albuquerque) on Thursday, 7-8 p.m.for his weekly Lobo Talk radio show (broadcast on KKOB 96.3 FM/770 AM). Gonzales will talk about the Lobos’ matchup each week, on Thursday focusing on Saturday’s game against Maine.

Fans can also call in with questions.

Body starts here.

Saturday

Season opener: Maine at New Mexico, 6 p.m., My50, 770 AM/ 96.3 FM