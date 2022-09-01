Metro soccer tourney finalists: Volcano Vista, ABQ High boys; Cibola, Cleveland girls

Cleveland goal keeper Brooke Keene (1) attempts to catch the ball during the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Championships soccer tournament against La Cueva at APS Soccer Complex in Northwest Albuquerque, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Cleveland won the game against La Cueva by a score of 5-3 .(Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Cleveland junior Ella Lent-Koop (14) gains possession of the ball as La Cueva sophomore Bella Garciduenas (6) closes in during the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Championships soccer tournament at APS Soccer Complex in Northwest Albuquerque, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Cleveland won the game against La Cueva by a score of 5-3. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque senior Shane Pierson (3) and Atrisco junior Fabrizio Diaz (16) battle for the ball during the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Championships soccer tournament against at APS Soccer Complex in Northwest Albuquerque, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Albuquerque High won the game against Atrisco Heritage Academy by a score of 1-0. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque senior Foster Salvador (22) kicks the ball during the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Championships soccer tournament against Atrisco Heritage Academy at APS Soccer Complex in Northwest Albuquerque, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Albuquerque High won the game against Atrisco Heritage Academy by a score of 1-0. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque senior Foster Salvador (22) kicks the ball during the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Championships soccer tournament against Atrisco Heritage Academy at APS Soccer Complex in Northwest Albuquerque, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Albuquerque High won the game against Atrisco Heritage Academy by a score of 1-0. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 5 Next

Keegan Monnheimer, Shane Pierson and Joyce Sanchez delivered the most crucial goals Wednesday night in the semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Soccer Championships.

In one-goal games, those three struck the game-winners at the APS Soccer Complex.

Monnheimer’s goal lifted Volcano Vista’s boys past Cleveland. Pierson had the only goal of the game for Albuquerque High as the Bulldogs edged Atrisco Heritage. And Sanchez authored the greatest shot — and goal — of the evening as the defending state champion Cibola girls defeated Rio Rancho.

Volcano Vista (4-0) plays Albuquerque High (2-0-3) on Friday night for the metro title.

Cibola (4-0) will play Cleveland’s girls (5-0-1) for the metro crown. The Storm girls were the only winning team Wednesday night not sweating it out at the end, with large crowds watching all four semifinals.

District 1-5A had three of the four semifinalists in both the boys and girls gold, or championship, brackets.

Both championship games Friday are scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Boys

VOLCANO VISTA 2, CLEVELAND 1: Monnheimer scored both Hawks goals in the second half. The first on a penalty kick, the second, and game-winner, on a rebound as Volcano Vista beat its District 1-5A rival, the Storm (3-2-1).

A free kick from outside the box was sent in. One Volcano Vista player got a touch, and a shot, but it hit the crossbar.

The ball bounced back out, where Monnheimer, from just outside the 6-yard box, pounced and finished.

“The more and more games we play, we’re getting better,” said Monnheimer, a senior midfielder/forward. “And we’re getting more and more tight as a team.”

All the goals were scored in the second half.

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 1, ATRISCO HERITAGE 0: Pierson, a senior midfielder for the Bulldogs, smashed a terrific shot from about 25 yards out in the 14th minute to send AHS into the metro final.

It was a half volley, which Pierson shot with the ball at about shin-high height. He blasted it into the bottom left corner, and the Bulldogs made that lead stand up against the Jaguars (4-1-1).

“I think we’re coming along great,” said Pierson. “Every game, we’re learning, and this team has a lot of potential.”

AHS already has three draws, against La Cueva in the season opener, plus Eldorado and Rio Rancho in pool play in the first week of metros.

Girls

CIBOLA 1, RIO RANCHO 0: Sanchez makes a regular habit of practicing long free kicks, often with the intention of making them.

Late in second half of the Cougars’ metro semifinal against the Rams (4-1-1), Sanchez was at the midline with a free look. She drove it all the way over the head of the Rio Rancho goalkeeper and into the net for the game’s only goal.

“Kind of, yeah,” Sanchez said with a slight smile, asked if she intended to score right there. “I try to make all of them.”

It was her third goal of the season as the Cougars are off to an excellent start in their bid to repeat as the metro champion and, later, the state champion.

CLEVELAND 5, LA CUEVA 3: The Storm had goals from five players in its victory over the Bears (3-3), who have given up five goals for the second time this season.

And La Cueva had the first goal in this game, on its first real offensive chance around the eighth minute.

But the Storm, as it has done already before this season, coach Greg Rusk said, recovered and reversed its fortune.

Kiana Jamerson’s goal in the 16th minute for Cleveland tied the game. Ella Lent-Koop’s goal four minutes later put the Storm ahead for good.

Lent-Koop won a ball from a La Cueva midfielder, she said, saw an opening and drove a shot into the right corner with her left foot. (She is right-footed).

“This team has a lot of grit,” Lent-Koop said. “Unlike anything I’ve ever seen before.”

Cleveland added two more goals before halftime, from Rylie Pengelly and Arianna Barreras, for a commanding 4-1 lead at halftime.

“This team has a real nice vibe to it,” Rusk said. “They are starting to find their envelope, and are going beyond it.”

Thursday

BOYS SOCCER

Albuquerque Metro Championships

At the APS Complex

Silver Bracket

Eldorado vs. La Cueva, 7:15 p.m. (5th place)

Highland vs. Rio Grande, 7 p.m. (7th place)

Copper Bracket

Cibola vs. West Mesa, 4:45 p.m. (13th place)

Manzano vs. Del Norte, 4;30 p.m. (15th place)

GIRLS SOCCER

Albuquerque Metro Championships

At the APS Complex

Silver Bracket

Volcano Vista vs. Eldorado, 7:15 p.m. (5th place)

Albuq. Academy vs. Sandia, 7 p.m. (7th place)

Copper Bracket

West Mesa vs. Valley, 4:45 p.m. (13th place)

Rio Grande vs. Highland, 4:30 p.m. (15th place)