 75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago - Albuquerque Journal

75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago

By Associated Press

CHICAGO — Seventy-five immigrants bused from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott have arrived in Chicago, the latest chapter of the bitter political battle over the immigration policy of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office confirmed that the group arrived on Wednesday night and said the city welcomes them. The immigrants are being bused from Texas as part of a strategy launched by Abbott this year to share the influx of people from outside the United States with liberal cities. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has also adopted this policy.

“Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect,” Ryan Johnson, a Lightfoot representative, said in a tweet after the migrants began arriving at Union Station.

Authorities did not specify the immigrants’ countries of origin or say when they arrived in the United States.

“As a city, we are doing everything we can to ensure these immigrants and their families can receive shelter, food, and most importantly protection.” Johnson said in his statement. “Unfortunately, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is without any shame or humanity. But ever since he put these racist practices of expulsion in place, we have been working with our community partners to ready the city to receive these individuals.”

Abbott, a Republican, has now bused immigrants to Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. — all three cities have Democratic mayors. He confirmed in a statement that the “first group” had been bused to Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And he suggested that more would be arriving, saying in his statement that Chicago is now a drop-off location as a solution to what he called Biden’s “open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

Abbott has been waging this battle for months and the mayors of New York and Washington have asked the Biden administration to help with what they describe as a surge of asylum-seeking migrants arriving from border states.

Earlier in the year, Abbott announced that state troopers would stop and inspect commercial vehicles crossing the U.S. Mexico border, a move he acknowledged would “dramatically slow” vehicle traffic near the U.S. ports of entry. He later eased that plan after massive gridlock at the border started to take an economic toll.

Home » News » Nation » 75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Beloved pizzeria owner killed in robbery, shootout
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, detained nearby, is charged with ... Suspect, detained nearby, is charged with murder
2
Journal Poll: Homelessness, crime are 'very serious' issues
ABQnews Seeker
Those most likely to vote also ... Those most likely to vote also worry about the economy and public education
3
Governor plans to expand abortion access
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham issues executive order for ... Lujan Grisham issues executive order for construction of clinic in Dona Ana County
4
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that ... Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year
5
BioPark baby gorilla is a girl and she has ...
ABQnews Seeker
The zoo now has eight western ... The zoo now has eight western lowland gorillas, four females and four males
6
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth
ABQnews Seeker
Trump lawyer questioned as part of ... Trump lawyer questioned as part of Georgia election interference investigation
7
Texas, New Mexico must settle groundwater dispute by Sept. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders lawyers for both states ... Judge orders lawyers for both states to finalize a settlement agreement by the deadline
8
Confirmed COVID tests down 20% since week ending Aug. ...
ABQnews Seeker
About 20% of New Mexicans 18 ... About 20% of New Mexicans 18 and older are still unvaccinated and account for 40% of COVID-related deaths
9
City picks new superintendent of police reform at APD
ABQnews Seeker
Former judge Victor Valdez specializes in ... Former judge Victor Valdez specializes in civil rights
10
Del Norte High students are safe after shots were ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS stresses it will do 'everything ... APS stresses it will do 'everything we can' to protect kids and keep them safe