 FBI-led raids target violent gangs, drugs - Albuquerque Journal

FBI-led raids target violent gangs, drugs

By Colleen Heild / Journal Investigative Reporter

Multiple law enforcement agencies gather near a raid in the South Valley Thursday. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday morning in Albuquerque’s South Valley, FBI officials announced at an early morning news conference.

The FBI called the press conference at 7:30 a.m. describing it as “urgent breaking news.”

But FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda gave few details, except to say the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Violent Crime Gang Task Force.

He said he couldn’t divulge the nature of the investigation, what was seized or if anyone was arrested.

It is unclear where in the South Valley the warrants were served, but the news conference was held in the 1400 block of Atrisco Southwest.

With the number of warrants served, “obviously some folks are going to jail,” Bujanda said.

There was no indication of when the search warrants would be unsealed.

Details of federal search warrants typically remain sealed until after the warrants are served, and an inventory is made of what was taken.

“This is an ongoing operation working jointly with every single agency you can imagine here in our local area,” Bujanda said.

Participating agencies, according to an FBI spokesman, included the DEA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Albuquerque Police Department; Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department; New Mexico State Police; Valencia County Sheriff’s Department and the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Home » News » FBI-led raids target violent gangs, drugs

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
FBI-led raids target violent gangs, drugs
Albuquerque News
Agents from more than a dozen ... Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday morning in Albuquerque's South ...
2
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that ... Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year
3
Del Norte High students are safe after shots were ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS stresses it will do 'everything ... APS stresses it will do 'everything we can' to protect kids and keep them safe
4
City picks new superintendent of police reform at APD
ABQnews Seeker
Former judge Victor Valdez specializes in ... Former judge Victor Valdez specializes in civil rights
5
BioPark baby gorilla is a girl and she has ...
ABQnews Seeker
The zoo now has eight western ... The zoo now has eight western lowland gorillas, four females and four males
6
Beloved pizzeria owner killed in robbery, shootout
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, detained nearby, is charged with ... Suspect, detained nearby, is charged with murder
7
Saturday star party offers view to cosmos
ABQnews Seeker
It may not provide expansive images ... It may not provide expansive images of the universe like the James Webb Telescope, but those attending a star party this weekend will certainly ...
8
Fabian Gonzales’ brother charged in South Valley homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Fabian Gonzales' older brother joins him ... Fabian Gonzales' older brother joins him in the MDC after a fatal shooting
9
Gateway Center opponents say appeal process not followed
ABQnews Seeker
Neighborhood associations claim 'bad faith on ... Neighborhood associations claim 'bad faith on the city's part'