FBI-led raids target violent gangs, drugs

Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday morning in Albuquerque’s South Valley, FBI officials announced at an early morning news conference.

The FBI called the press conference at 7:30 a.m. describing it as “urgent breaking news.”

But FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda gave few details, except to say the warrants were related to an ongoing investigation by the FBI’s Violent Crime Gang Task Force.

He said he couldn’t divulge the nature of the investigation, what was seized or if anyone was arrested.

It is unclear where in the South Valley the warrants were served, but the news conference was held in the 1400 block of Atrisco Southwest.

With the number of warrants served, “obviously some folks are going to jail,” Bujanda said.

There was no indication of when the search warrants would be unsealed.

Details of federal search warrants typically remain sealed until after the warrants are served, and an inventory is made of what was taken.

“This is an ongoing operation working jointly with every single agency you can imagine here in our local area,” Bujanda said.

Participating agencies, according to an FBI spokesman, included the DEA; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Albuquerque Police Department; Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department; New Mexico State Police; Valencia County Sheriff’s Department and the Rio Rancho Police Department.