FBI hosts free academies for students

By ABQJournal News Staff

The FBI is now taking applications for its Teen Academy and Collegiate Academy to be held Sept. 17 at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

The free academies provide a one-day overview where high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, and college students of any major, can learn about careers with the FBI and participate in interactive demonstrations.

FBI recruiters, agents and professional staff will be on hand to answer questions.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 8.

Applications for the Teen Academy can be found on FBI Denver’s website: www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/denver/community-outreach.

Applications for the Collegiate Academy are at careers.fortlewis.edu/events/2022/09/17/fbi-collegiate-academy.

 

