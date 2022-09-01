 Del Norte HS senior arrested in connection to Wednesday's shelter-in-place - Albuquerque Journal

Del Norte HS senior arrested in connection to Wednesday’s shelter-in-place

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools police arrested a 17-year old in connection to gunshots being fired at Del Norte High School, an APS spokeswoman told the Journal Thursday morning.

Erbielo Cervantes, a senior at Del Norte High School, was arrested at his home by APS police early Wednesday evening, APS spokeswoman Monica Armenta said.

Police are still investigating the incident, and it’s not entirely clear if the shooting took place on campus, Armenta said, adding it appeared that Cervantes was “in a car, exiting the parking lot” when the incident happened.

The incident forced three schools — Del Norte, nex+Gen Academy Magnet High School and Governor Bent Elementary School — to shelter in place. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Cervantes was arrested for unlawful carrying of a deadly weapon on campus, shooting from a motor vehicle, and two counts of conspiracy, she said.

Armenta said police are still looking for more information about other individuals who may have been involved.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the name of the school where the student arrested attended. The district corrected information previously provided to the Journal.

