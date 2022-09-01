 Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Firefighters battle an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

Firefighters battle an apartment fire Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said the blaze is at a complex in the 1500 block of Columbia SE, near Kathryn.

He said “smoke and flames are visible” and crews are attempting to rescue people.

Ruiz said two people were injured but their injuries were unclear and he gave no other details.

Fire crews could be seen dousing the charred remains of an apartment on the east side of the complex.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said the blaze ...
2
Belgium firm invests in Pajarito Powder
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ-based fuel-cell catalyst maker is scaling ... ABQ-based fuel-cell catalyst maker is scaling up production capacity
3
FBI hosts free academies for students
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI is now taking applications ... The FBI is now taking applications for its Teen Academy and Collegiate Academy to be held Sept. 17 at Fort Lewis College in Durango, ...
4
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth
ABQnews Seeker
Trump lawyer questioned as part of ... Trump lawyer questioned as part of Georgia election interference investigation
5
Journal Poll: Homelessness, crime are 'very serious' issues
ABQnews Seeker
Those most likely to vote also ... Those most likely to vote also worry about the economy and public education
6
Texas, New Mexico must settle groundwater dispute by Sept. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders lawyers for both states ... Judge orders lawyers for both states to finalize a settlement agreement by the deadline
7
Confirmed COVID tests down 45% since week ending Aug. ...
ABQnews Seeker
About 20% of New Mexicans 18 ... About 20% of New Mexicans 18 and older are still unvaccinated and account for 40% of COVID-related deaths
8
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that ... Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year
9
Del Norte High students are safe after shots were ...
ABQnews Seeker
APS stresses it will do 'everything ... APS stresses it will do 'everything we can' to protect kids and keep them safe