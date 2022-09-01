Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said the blaze is at a complex in the 1500 block of Columbia SE, near Kathryn.

He said “smoke and flames are visible” and crews are attempting to rescue people.

Ruiz said two people were injured but their injuries were unclear and he gave no other details.

Fire crews could be seen dousing the charred remains of an apartment on the east side of the complex.