UNM College of Nursing dean leaves post for position with Pitt

Christine Kasper, the dean of the University of New Mexico College of Nursing since 2018, is leaving the university for the same position with the University of Pittsburgh.

She is expected to start in her new role as the dean of Pittsburgh’s School of Nursing in January.

The official announcement came from UNM on Thursday. The university said an internal search is underway for Kasper’s interim replacement, and a national search will be conducted by the university for Kasper’s permanent replacement.

Under Kasper, the College of Nursing saw the addition of new degree tracks for students — including a freshman direct entry program.

Kasper also helped UNM officials oversee the expansion of a recently announced $43.3 million building that will house the College of Nursing. The building, which is expected to be completed in 2024, will consolidate the nursing program into one facility, alongside the College of Population Health.

Most notably, though, Kasper helped with the College of Nursing’s 35% increase in enrollment over the past three years.

Kasper replaced Nancy Ridenour, the former dean for the College of Nursing, after a national search was conducted more than four years ago. Ridenour served as dean for nine years before her announced retirement.

Before joining UNM, Kasper was a senior nurse executive with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Office of Nursing Services.