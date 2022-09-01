 UNM College of Nursing dean leaves post for position with Pitt - Albuquerque Journal

UNM College of Nursing dean leaves post for position with Pitt

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Christine Kasper, the dean of the University of New Mexico College of Nursing since 2018, is leaving the university for the same position with the University of Pittsburgh.

She is expected to start in her new role as the dean of Pittsburgh’s School of Nursing in January.

Christine Kasper is leaving her post as the UNM College of Nursing dean for the same position with the University of Pittsburgh. (Courtesy of UNM Health Newsroom)

The official announcement came from UNM on Thursday. The university said an internal search is underway for Kasper’s interim replacement, and a national search will be conducted by the university for Kasper’s permanent replacement.

Under Kasper, the College of Nursing saw the addition of new degree tracks for students — including a freshman direct entry program.

Kasper also helped UNM officials oversee the expansion of a recently announced $43.3 million building that will house the College of Nursing. The building, which is expected to be completed in 2024, will consolidate the nursing program into one facility, alongside the College of Population Health.

Most notably, though, Kasper helped with the College of Nursing’s 35% increase in enrollment over the past three years.

Kasper replaced Nancy Ridenour, the former dean for the College of Nursing, after a national search was conducted more than four years ago. Ridenour served as dean for nine years before her announced retirement.

Before joining UNM, Kasper was a senior nurse executive with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Office of Nursing Services.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » UNM College of Nursing dean leaves post for position with Pitt

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNM College of Nursing dean leaves post for position ...
ABQnews Seeker
Kasper had joined UNM in 2018 Kasper had joined UNM in 2018
2
Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said the blaze ...
3
Belgium firm invests in Pajarito Powder
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ-based fuel-cell catalyst maker is scaling ... ABQ-based fuel-cell catalyst maker is scaling up production capacity
4
FBI hosts free academies for students
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI is now taking applications ... The FBI is now taking applications for its Teen Academy and Collegiate Academy to be held Sept. 17 at Fort Lewis College in Durango, ...
5
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth
ABQnews Seeker
Trump lawyer questioned as part of ... Trump lawyer questioned as part of Georgia election interference investigation
6
Journal Poll: Homelessness, crime are 'very serious' issues
ABQnews Seeker
Those most likely to vote also ... Those most likely to vote also worry about the economy and public education
7
Texas, New Mexico must settle groundwater dispute by Sept. ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders lawyers for both states ... Judge orders lawyers for both states to finalize a settlement agreement by the deadline
8
Confirmed COVID tests down 45% since week ending Aug. ...
ABQnews Seeker
About 20% of New Mexicans 18 ... About 20% of New Mexicans 18 and older are still unvaccinated and account for 40% of COVID-related deaths
9
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that ... Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year