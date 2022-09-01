 Liquor greenlit to be sold at ENMU sporting events - Albuquerque Journal

Liquor greenlit to be sold at ENMU sporting events

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Aug. 30–Eastern New Mexico University, having secured a liquor license, will for the first time sell liquor at sporting events.

At its recent meeting, the City of Portales Council approved a liquor license for ENMU to serve alcohol at the Greyhound Arena and the Greyhound Stadium.

The ENMU Board of Regents asked the university to “investigate having alcohol at certain events,” said Jeff Long, Vice President for Student Affairs at ENMU. “The university already secured a license to serve alcohol at its Campus Union Building ballroom about a year ago.”

The university has obtained preliminary approval to sell liquor at the arena and stadium from the state of New Mexico, but the city of Portales had to first approve the liquor license, Long said. The city now has to notify the state that it approved the license, then the state can give its final approval. At that time, the university can begin serving alcohol.

The university will sell beer and wine through its concession stand, he said. The specific types of beer and wine have not been identified as yet.

The Greyhound Arena is ENMU’s venue for basketball and volleyball games. The Greyhound Stadium is an outdoor football facility.

The university will schedule certain events at which it will serve alcohol, he said. Providing alcohol involves operational planning prior to the event.

The area in which people can consume alcohol will be identified per the license requirements, he said. For example, at the stadium alcohol can be consumed in the seating area and on the hills to the side.

Tailgating at the football games is a separate issue, which is governed by university policies, he added.

