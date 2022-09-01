 State police release report on rollover - Albuquerque Journal

State police release report on rollover

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Aug. 30–It took a little over two weeks to get the details of a vehicle wreck in Clovis that sent two area residents to the hospital for minor injuries and caused a state police cruiser to flip and land on its top.

New Mexico State Police released the 24 page report after an Inspection of Public Records Act (IPRA) request was submitted by The News.

Trooper Robert Hernandez was eastbound on Seventh Street Aug. 3 at about 12:15 p.m. with his lights and siren on his 2018 Ford Explorer running as he had heard there was an active shooter situation at Clovis Community College.

The “active shooter” was actually active shooter training at CCC involving Clovis city emergency personnel.

Hernandez was following four state police cruisers who also had their lights and sirens on who were also headed to the CCC campus.

Hernandez said in the report he observed a blue passenger vehicle northbound on Norris Street and it hit his police cruiser on the side causing it to roll over.

Amanda Leatherwood, 42, was the driver of the passenger vehicle, an 11-year-old child, was in the front passenger seat.

None of the three people involved in the collision sustained serious injuries according to the report.

According to the investigation report which included statements from both drivers and witnesses, video surveillance and dash cam video Leatherwood was traveling northbound through the intersection with a green light and Hernandez had a red light.

The report concludes: “Even though Officer Hernandez had his emergency equipment activated it does not relieve him from the duty to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons on the roadway.”

The report also said “No enforcement action will be taken.”

After the crash, the NMSP learned the report of an active-shooter threat at CCC was only a training exercise being conducted by the Clovis Police Department, the news release stated.

NMSP had not been made aware of the training exercise, officials from both agencies said.

In an email, Clovis Police Capt. Roman Romero wrote, “We did not inform the New Mexico State Police about our training, we never do. This training had been coordinated with CCC and the Clovis Fire Department to test our combined capabilities for an event I hope we never have to go through again.”

Romero stated that Clovis police posted a brief note on Facebook, “so our community realized that the multiple emergency vehicles at Clovis Community College were engaged in training. It has been a rough couple of months for our community, so letting them know that seemed important.”

Romero said that while Clovis police do not know how state police learned of the exercise, “it is heartening to know they will respond to assist our community for such an event.”

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » Around the Region » State police release report on rollover

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Beloved pizzeria owner killed in robbery, shootout
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect, detained nearby, is charged with ... Suspect, detained nearby, is charged with murder
2
Journal Poll: Homelessness, crime are 'very serious' issues
ABQnews Seeker
Those most likely to vote also ... Those most likely to vote also worry about the economy and public education
3
FBI-led raids target violent gangs, drugs
Albuquerque News
Agents from more than a dozen ... Agents from more than a dozen law enforcement organizations served 16 federal search warrants in multiple raids before dawn Thursday morning in Albuquerque's South ...
4
Firefighters battling apartment fire in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue is fighting a fire at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque. AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said the blaze ...
5
Governor plans to expand abortion access
ABQnews Seeker
Lujan Grisham issues executive order for ... Lujan Grisham issues executive order for construction of clinic in Dona Ana County
6
Officials: NM to join retail crime info-sharing network
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that ... Attorney General Hector Balderas estimates that organized retail crime costs New Mexico $1 billion a year
7
Del Norte HS senior arrested in connection to Wednesday's ...
Albuquerque News
Albuquerque Public Schools police arrested a ... Albuquerque Public Schools police arrested a 17-year old in connection to gunshots being fired at Del Norte High School, an APS spokeswoman told the ...
8
Belgium firm invests in Pajarito Powder
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ-based fuel-cell catalyst maker is scaling ... ABQ-based fuel-cell catalyst maker is scaling up production capacity
9
BioPark baby gorilla is a girl and she has ...
ABQnews Seeker
The zoo now has eight western ... The zoo now has eight western lowland gorillas, four females and four males
10
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth
ABQnews Seeker
Trump lawyer questioned as part of ... Trump lawyer questioned as part of Georgia election interference investigation