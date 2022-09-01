 2nd grader in Arizona brings 2 guns and ammunition to school - Albuquerque Journal

2nd grader in Arizona brings 2 guns and ammunition to school

By Associated Press

COCHISE, Ariz. — A second-grade student at a southeastern Arizona elementary school is facing charges for allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school, authorities said Wednesday.

Cochise County Sheriff’s officials said they were called Monday to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old student had a weapon.

Deputies met with school officials and the student and said a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack and a second gun also was discovered.

Authorities contacted the student’s parents and gave the boy a juvenile referral for charges of misconduct with a weapon and a minor in possession of a firearm.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said it was unlikely that the boy’s parents will face charges in the incident, which remains under investigation.

