PNM, nonprofit join forces to fight copper theft

Public Service Company of New Mexico is teaming up with Crime Stoppers to raise awareness about copper theft in Albuquerque.

Businesses reporting copper theft to PNM have almost doubled since last year. In 2021, PNM received 35 reports of copper theft in Albuquerque and Santa Fe combined. As of September 2022, PNM has already received 63 reports between the two cities.

“Copper theft is running rampant,” said PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson.

Later this month, PNM will invite business owners to a seminar about preventing copper theft and what to do if they become victims of the crime.

“Copper theft is nothing new to utilities or businesses,” Jackson said. “It’s a national issue that many people are facing.”

Jackson said the high price of copper “entices” thieves to target businesses. According to MarketWatch, the price of copper surged to almost five dollars per pound in March of this year, although the price has dropped back down to $3.4 per pound this month.

Replacing stolen wiring, Jackson said, can cost thousands of dollars.

Jill Beets, vice president of marketing and communications at Adelante Development Center, said thieves tried to steal the nonprofit’s copper wiring last year. Even though the theft was unsuccessful, Beets said, the building was damaged significantly.

“They didn’t even end up getting the copper,” Beets said. “But they did end up damaging our building enough that our building was closed from late December to April.”

Adelante Development Center provides resources for seniors and people with disabilities. For those months, their services were inaccessible.

“We had no power, and then we had to turn off the water because it was winter and we were worried about pipes bursting,” Beets said.

Beets said the repair was expensive, although she wasn’t able to provide details about the total cost.

“I can remember being like, holy, that was a lot of money,” Beets said. “… As a nonprofit, that was a big impact.” PNM provided the center with $5,000 to help with repairs.

Copper theft is also a safety hazard. Jackson recommends that victims of copper theft call PNM rather than investigating themselves. That, Jackson said, can put them at risk of electrocution.

PNM has worked with Crime Stoppers before.

In 2013, the utility company gave $20,000 to Crime Stoppers to fight copper theft. Crime Stoppers has been using that investment for the last eight years to reward tipsters who provide information leading to the arrest of a copper thief. The service is anonymous and rewards can go up to $1,000.

In 2018, 15 people sent in tips about copper theft to Crime Stoppers. In 2022, only two people have submitted tips so far. Neither received payouts.

Crime Stoppers liaison Sonya Marquez said the September seminar will help raise awareness about the copper theft tip program.

“It’s just a good reminder,” she said.

The seminar will educate business owners on devices that barricade transformers, which Jackson said is a deterrent to theft. Deterrent bars can range in price. Jackson said PNM has heard estimates between $800 and $1,800. If businesses install the barricades, they are required to alert PNM so the utility company can add an approved lock.

“It seems to be something that business owners don’t even know is available,” Jackson said.