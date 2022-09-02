Porter, other Lobo receivers are catching on

Senior wide receiver Geordon Porter learned from NFL first-round draft choices Brandon Aiyuk and N’Keal Harry while at Arizona State.

Now that Porter has transferred to the University of New Mexico, he doesn’t intend to be learning all that much from teammates. Instead he’s planning to give lessons to opposing defensive backs as the Lobos’ new deep threat.

“He was behind some pretty good guys (at ASU),” said UNM wide receiver coach Brandon Blackmon, who was a graduate assistant at ASU in 2017 and 2018. “He was behind N’Keal Harry (drafted by the New England Patriots and now on the Chicago Bears’ injured reserve). He was behind Brandon Aiyuk (San Francisco 49ers). And, Frank Darby, another NFL guy (on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad). He got to watch them to see how they operate and how they work. And now it’s: You come here. You’re in the spotlight. You’re that man.”

Porter has quickly built a strong rapport with UNM’s newly named starting quarterback Miles Kendrick, who transferred from Kansas. They continue to put in extra work after practice to get on the same page, wanting to become a dangerous QB-WR connection for the Lobos, who finished last in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense (averaging 234.9 yards per game) a year ago when they went 3-9.

Kendrick and Porter are among 23 players who transferred into the program during the offseason. That number is quite the jump from seven incoming transfers in each of the previous two offseasons. UNM’s high transfer number was at 22 but on Saturday the Lobos added another speedy wide receiver in Christian Jourdain, who showed great downfield speed when he caught a deep pass from Kendrick during Wednesday’s practice. Jourdain will not play in UNM’s season opener against Maine on Saturday, Gonzales said.

“The most impressive thing from this guy is that he’s learned the whole playbook in two days,” Blackmon said of Jourdain, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior transfer from Southwestern Junior College in Chula Vista, California. “That’s insane. That tells you a lot about the guy.”

Sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong from Cleveland High is a playmaking threat who is expected to see a lot of action. He leads a group of wide receivers who believe they can make big plays.

Last year, UNM struggled to make plays over 20 yards, that was due to deficiencies on the offensive line and injuries at quarterback.

The Lobos’ pass catchers had just 16 receptions over 20 yards last year when UNM went 3-9, and five of those plays came in their 34-25 win over rival New Mexico State. In five games, UNM failed to make any receptions for 20-plus yards. The Lobos finished with just four receptions over 40 yards; their deepest completion of the year went for 58 yards against the Aggies.

However, Gonzales and the Lobos are confident in their big offensive line and in Kendrick, who has shown a nice touch on his deep throws. They plan to take multiple shots down the field now, sometimes up to double digit deep ball pass attempts per game, Gonzales said.

That might prove challenging for Kendrick, who is 5-foot-10, and will be protected by an offensive line that includes 6-5 left tackle J.C. Davis, 6-4 center CJ James and 6-4 right tackle DJ Wingfield.

“We understand that sometimes his vision is going to be blocked,” said UNM quarterbacks coach Heath Ridenour, the former Cleveland coach. “But that comes to his football awareness and understanding how to create windows for himself. That’s stepping up in the pocket, climbing the pocket and doing some things. He’s getting better at it. The more he gets comfortable with that and with the pass protection, he’s just going to get better.”

Sophomore Austin Erickson, a Manzano alumnus, and senior Trae Hall are the most improved wide receivers from the offseason, Blackmon said. Hall has recovered from a broken left ankle and has shown he’s capable of being productive after moving from quarterback last year.

Erickson’s older brother, Andrew, a junior, is a dependable receiver, Blackmon said.

“Andrew Erickson, even though he looks like he’s 45 years old and he shops at Walmart, he’s got good downfield speed,” Blackmon said. “Austin Erickson has good downfield speed. When you have that ability to get past the defense, why not take a shot? Our quarterbacks have done a great job of throwing it, giving us that chance. We’ve repped (deep passes) over and over (during the offseason). I know the fans will like it.”

Saturday

Season opener: Maine at New Mexico, 6 p.m., My50, 770 AM/ 96.3 FM