Speak Up! Reader has “burning” idea on how to market Lobo football opener

By ABQJournal News Staff

THAT DAMN PUPPET is burning again in Santa Fe on Friday night, drawing up to 50,000 people along with a live television audience. Possibly the secret to gaining interest in UNM football and filling University Stadium (capacity 39,224), is for UNM to construct a large mascot puppet of each visiting team, complete with sound effects, and burn it at midfield after the game ends?

— Marketing Apprentice

JUST WHEN I thought baseball coverage in our local paper couldn’t get any worse, you’ve managed to regress a little more. Besides eliminating box scores you’ve now decided to not provide game line scores, current day’s schedule, and transactions. Sure doesn’t leave much, especially when you truncate the daily narratives, which I expect to be gone soon now that you have to fill the sports pages with everything football. You folks probably have the worst sports pages of any newspaper in a city our size.

— Ron Mercer — Baseball Fan

I’M A BIG BELIEVER in second chances, but third and fourth chances, not so much. So my question for Danny Gonzales is, how much longer is he going to play cat and mouse with Nate Jones before he cuts him loose for good? He has to be a distraction to the team.

— Bob, UNM Area

USE TAXPAYER MONEY for a new football stadium for UNM? First tap the substantial UNM foundation account, or is that just to pay off the fired coaches?

— Lobo Athletics Watchdog

THANK YOU, JOURNAL, for having a variety in your NFL articles this year. I am not a Raiders fan, but it was nice to see a different team on the front page of the sports section other than Broncos and Cowboys.

— CP

NO FRIDAY HS football scores/stories in the Saturday Journal? It’s old news by Sunday. Did the editor recently move up the reporting cutoff time? If so, there’s no need to buy the Saturday edition anymore.

— Dave

