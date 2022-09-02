Isotopes rally from early hole in Sugar Land, snap losing streak

In Sugar Land, Texas, the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied from a five-run hole in the first inning for a 9-7 road win at Sugar Land on Thursday night, snapping a season-worst losing streak of six games.

The host Space Cowboys led 7-2 after one frame, but Isotopes pitchers closed out the game with 8 1/3 scoreless innings.

After seeing their 18-game home run streak end Wednesday night at Constellation Field, the Isotopes connected on three homers Thursday. Tim Lopes hit his 7th homer of the season, Bret Boswell hit his 12th and and Coco Montes hit his 18th.

FRIDAY: At Sugar Land, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Karl Kauffman (3-2, 5.59) vs. Space Cowboys RHP Peter Solomon (8-6, 5.20)

TRANSACTIONS: The Colorado Rockies recalled RHP Chad Smith and IF Alan Trejo. Corresponding roster moves were not announced.

NEXT HOME GAME: Sept. 6 vs. El Paso, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Isotopes 9, Space Cowboys 7

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League