College sports roundup: NMSU soccer, Lobos volleyball each beat UTEP

By Journal staff and wire reports

At the UNM Soccer Complex, junior midfielder Natalie DeGagne scored in the 73rd minute to put the Lobos up, but the lead wouldn’t last long.

Portland State’s Elle Frazier scored the equalizer less than one minute later and played the Lobos to a 1-1 draw.

UNM is now 1-1-2 on the season.

In Las Cruces, the New Mexico State Aggies beat UTEP, 3-0, on goals by Xitlaly Hernandez, Loma McNeese and Sofia Beerworth, who also added an assist.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: At the Borderland Invitational in El Paso, the UNM Lobos rallied for a 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-18, 25-10, 20-18) win over tournament host UTEP.

UNM dropped the first two sets before a ferocious comeback, taking the next three sets, including a 20-18 deciding fifth set to remain undefeated on the season at 3-0.

