 A crowning achievement for three NM girls - Albuquerque Journal

A crowning achievement for three NM girls

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Zayka Nasser

Three local young women earned titles in the 2022 National American Miss New Mexico competition on July 23.

Jasmine Anaya, 19, was crowned Miss New Mexico Teen. The Albuquerque native is a sophomore at New Mexico State University, where she is studying criminal justice and accounting.

Zayka Nasser, 16, was crowned Miss New Mexico Jr. Teen. She is an Albuquerque native and a junior at La Cueva High School.

Haylee Hinde, 7, was crowned Miss New Mexico Princess. She was born in Las Cruces and raised in Albuquerque, where she is in first grade.

National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with a program designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented, according to their website.

This is the first year that New Mexico has been represented in the competition.

“When she (Haylee) won that, it was a little unexpected, but, at the same time, I think it’s been great for our family, as the pageant is very family-oriented,” said Heather Hinde, Haylee’s mother.

“It is very natural, I mean, 30% of the score is about how you present yourself, like as an introduction,” Hinde said. “Then, another 30% is how you interview and you have five panels of five judges that she has to sit in.”

Jasmine Anaya

Each year, the National American Miss Pageants awards $1.5 million in prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.

Pageants are held for girls ages 4 to 18 in five different age divisions.

The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise and presentation, and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends, Hinde said.

According to the competition, the program connects older girls with younger contestants to create a bond, with emphasis placed on the importance of gaining self-confidence, learning new skills and good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals.

All three advance to the national pageant in Orlando, Florida, in November.

Nasser is excited at the chance to represent the state in a national competition. With less than two months until the pageant, she’s searching for the perfect dress.

“Shopping for the dress helps calm me down,” Nasser said. “At school, I just started a nursing program, so I’m looking into that for my future.”

Anaya said being crowned gives her the opportunity to represent New Mexico.

“We’re the first New Mexico team being sent for this competition,” Anaya said. “This is a huge opportunity for all of us to show what the state represents.”

 

 

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.

