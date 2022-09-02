Prep football: Timely defense, Thymes’ running paces Sandia

Sandia’s Week 3 victory was similar to its Week 1 victory — a healthy dose of Malachi Thymes and some timely defensive stops.

Thymes, the Matadors’ senior running back, finished with 214 yards and four touchdowns, and Sandia — which didn’t lead until the fourth quarter — scored the final 20 points of the game in a 34-21 victory on Thursday night over Albuquerque High at Wilson Stadium.

The Matadors’ defense turned the Bulldogs (1-1) over three times in the final 13 minutes; two of those scores were turned into 14 points by Sandia (2-1).

“A lot of these defensive players are new, so they have to get used to it,” said Thymes. “The defense, we got into the locker room (at halftime) and focused up.”

Sandia rebounded from a 14-12 road loss at Piedra Vista last week.

“I was definitely glad the kids played hard for four quarters,” Sandia coach Chad Adcox said. “Last week, we played for three and a half quarters, and didn’t finish the game.”

Thymes continues to be a touchdown machine for the Matadors. He’s scored 13 through three games. He rushed it 27 times Thursday night.

Three of his four TDs helped the Matadors tie the game, as AHS took leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14. His third score was hugely instrumental in the outcome.

The Bulldogs had the lead and the ball, but a fumble, the result of a poor snap, was covered by Sandia, and staked the Matadors at the AHS 9. Thymes scored two plays later, with just under a minute left in the third quarter, and the teams went to the fourth quarter tied 21-21.

The Matadors’ defense forced a three-and-out, got the ball back, and went 55 yards on eight plays to take their first lead. Dominic Lucero’s 8-yard TD run capped the drive and put Sandia in front 28-21 with 8½ minutes to go.

The first of two interceptions, this one by Hunter Maldonado, led to the insurance score for Sandia.

The Matadors went 73 yards this time; Thymes hit the 200-yard mark exactly on a 38-yard run to put Sandia at the Albuquerque High 17. He scored on a 9-yard run two plays later and a 34-21 edge.

AHS tried to mount a late comeback, but the second Sandia interception, this one by Elijah Bustillos, sealed the win for Sandia.

“Credit to Albuquerque High, those kids played hard,” Adcox said. “A lot of those kids are going both ways, and they got a little tired, a little gassed, in the fourth quarter.”

AHS scored on its first drive, with Jabby Cooper scored on a fourth-down run from the 3 for the game’s first points. That capped an impressive, 14-play, 63-yard drive.

Sandia answered on the ensuing drive; Thymes scored from the 2.

The Bulldogs seized a 14-7 lead with quarterback Frank Hren tossing a nifty 53-yard TD pass to Andrew Roybal along the far sideline.

Thymes started the next drive with a 39-yard run, and he ended it three plays later with a 1-yard scoring run. The game was 14-all at halftime.

Hren threw a TD pass on AHS’ opening drive of the third quarter, 13 yards to Isaac Houlihan four minutes into the second half for a 21-14 advantage.

Sandia is off next week and faces Volcano Vista the following week.

Albuquerque High takes on West Mesa in Week 4.

SANDIA 34, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 21

Albuq. High 7 – 7 – 7 – 0 — 21

Sandia 0 – 14 – 7 – 13 — 34

Scoring: AHS, Jabby Cooper 3 run (PAT); S, Malachi Thymes 2 run (Cruz Rivera kick); AHS, Andrew Roybal 53 pass from Frank Hren (PAT); S, Thymes 1 run (Rivera kick); AHS, Isaac Houlihan 13 pass from Hren (PAT); S, Thymes 1 run (Rivera kick); S, Dominic Lucero 8 run (Rivera kick); S, Thymes 9 run (kick failed). Records: S 2-1; AHS 1-1.

First downs: AHS 20; S 14. Rushes-yards: AHS 35-101; S 37-289. Passing: AHS 15-29-2—188; S 4-12-0—42. Total offense: AHS 289; S 331. Punts-avg.: AHS 2-28.0; S 3-35.3. Fumbles-lost: AHS 2-1; S 0-0. Penalties-yards: AHS 5-45; S 7-80.